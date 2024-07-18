S/P2 Launches DRP Compliance Training Bundle for Auto Body Shops

"S/P2's DRP Compliance bundle is valuable knowledge in your collision team's development, and it's available on the same learning management system your team may already be utilizing from other S/P2 courses," - Brendan Wilkin, Director of Career & Technical Education at Certus, S/P2's parent company Post this

DRP Compliance from S/P2 covers the knowledge and expertise that a variety of auto body shop employees use for DRP-related business: claims adjusters, appraisers, spare parts managers, and other important team members. Those who complete the training will better understand how to navigate these relationships and be prepared to provide compliant services based on specific requirements of their DRP agreements.

Like most S/P2 bundles, the DRP Compliance training bundle is priced per rooftop, so all your employees at each location can learn at a single price -- $199 per rooftop, per year.

About S/P2

S/P2 serves businesses and career tech schools in the automotive service, collision repair, heavy-duty/diesel, welding, construction, cosmetology, and culinary industries. In 2021, S/P2 was acquired by American Safety Council, now known as Certus. S/P2 remains your trusted partner and provider for career and technical education now and in the future. Our mission is to provide quality online training that creates safe, compliant, and productive schools and workplaces. To achieve this, we offer a diverse portfolio of industry-specific course bundles for automotive, collision repair, heavy-duty/diesel, construction, cosmetology, culinary and more.

