Space Codesign Systems announces support of NG-Ultra, the European rad-hard SoC + FPGA, suitable for space applications

Space Codesign Systems announces the release of SpaceStudio V4.3, which is optimized for space applications. The release supports the virtual platform of the NanoXplore NG-Ultra, a SoC FPGA for space, along with a space toolkit that complements the ecosystem, including the real-time operating system RTEMS, the XNG hypervisor, and a high-level synthesis tool by Siemens Catapult HLS.

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Space Codesign Systems, a leading provider of an agnostic end-to-end automated solution from high-level application specification to physical board compilation, announces its new SpaceStudio release V4.3, which is optimized for space applications.

This release supports the virtual platform of the NanoXplore NG-Ultra, a SoC FPGA for space, along with a space toolkit that complements the ecosystem, including the real-time operating system RTEMS, the XNG hypervisor, and a high-level synthesis tool by Siemens Catapult HLS.

The virtual platform integrates four Arm Cortex-R52 cores, an FPGA matrix, and a complete software stack to start software development. "This release enables a complete simulation environment for application/driver development and predicts the system performance of early-designed applications for NG-Ultra," says Hubert GuIrard, CEO of Space Codesign Systems.

In a recent milestone, Space Codesign Systems joined the Siemens Digital Industries Software Solution Partner Program as a software and technology partner. This collaboration enabled the integration of Catapult HLS into the SpaceStudio HW/SW codesign methodology. "The NG-Ultra contains a radiation-hardened FPGA for which SpaceStudio leverages on Catapult HLS to predict the performance of hardware partitions targeting this FPGA," states Jacques Baillairge, VP of sales, Space Codesign Systems.

About Space Codesign Systems

Space Codesign Systems is a technology transfer spinout from Ecole Polytechnique, located in Montreal, Canada, and Paris, France. Space Codesign Systems is an electronic design automation solution whose flagship product, SpaceStudio, is a development environment for designers that eases the design flow of advanced algorithms into hardware-centric implementation. SpaceStudio covers algorithm creation, algorithm and architecture optimization phases, and full system compilation.

Media Contact

Hubert Guerard, Space Codesign Systems, 1 514-985-5255, [email protected], https://www.spacecodesign.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Space Codesign Systems