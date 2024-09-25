Space Codesign Systems is breaking new ground with its SpaceStudio GNSS Workbench

Space Codesign Systems' revolutionary white-box GNSS receiver, powered by the SpaceStudio GNSS Workbench, offers faster-than-real-time data processing for streamlined ADAS development.

MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Space Codesign Systems is excited to announce its upcoming development, a revolutionary configurable white-box GNSS receiver capable of achieving faster-than-real-time operation. This innovative platform will streamline the development and testing cycles for GNSS-related applications, particularly in the rapidly evolving field of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This development is backed by the European Space Agency (ESA) Navigation Innovation and Support Programme (NAVISP) Element 2, made possible thanks to the Canadian Space Agency's participation in the NAVISP.

The SpaceStudio GNSS Workbench, a versatile platform for designing and customizing white-box GNSS receivers, automates playback of GNSS test scenarios to extract navigation data. By leveraging the power of the AMD/Xilinx Versal board, we expect the workbench to process weeks of GNSS data in just a few hours, enabling developers to rapidly iterate on designs and identify issues early.

"The SpaceStudio GNSS Workbench is a game-changer for GNSS receiver development," said Hubert Guerard, CEO of Space Codesign Systems. "Its ability to process data at faster-than-real-time speeds allows designers to thoroughly test their receivers under a wide range of conditions, ensuring that they meet the strict requirements of ADAS applications."

Unlike existing solutions, the SpaceStudio GNSS Workbench offers a fully configurable, open-source platform, giving developers unprecedented control over the receiver's behavior. This flexibility enables the creation of highly customized receivers tailored to specific application needs.

About Space Codesign Systems

Space Codesign Systems is a leading provider of innovative solutions for embedded systems design, specializing in offering a unique end-to-end development environment. With a focus on cutting-edge technologies and a commitment to excellence, Space Codesign Systems continues to drive advancements in the field of embedded systems design.

About NAVISP Element 2

NAVISP is an optional program of the ESA initiated in 2017 to support the generation and introduction of innovation in various Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) market segments. The main goal of NAVISP is to generate innovative concepts, techniques, and systems linked to the highly competitive and evolving global market for PNT technologies. Element 2 continues to demonstrate its relevance, with more than 120 projects incubated so far.

