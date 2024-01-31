Space Collection by Stomp Rocket® Launches Into Stores Feb. 4

"We love to see the joy and excitement in kids as they launch their rockets and dream of becoming astronauts one day. Having fun while learning is what Stomp Rocket® is all about!" Said Jill Jameson Vice President of Sales and Marketing, spokesperson for Stomp Rocket® Post this

"We love to see the joy and excitement in kids as they launch their rockets and dream of becoming astronauts one day. Having fun while learning is what Stomp Rocket® is all about!" Said Jill Jameson Vice President of Sales and Marketing, spokesperson for Stomp Rocket®

The forerunner in STEM-based toys, Stomp Rocket® is the hallmark name for all rocket-launching toys. They repeatedly earn kudos, including the 2022 Best in STEM Award, Best Toys For Kids ASTRA Finalist and several awards from Creative Child Magazine, including the 2022 Toy of the Year for its Stomp Rocket® Stunt Planes.

Generations of children have grown up with Stomp Rocket® rocket launching toys for screen-free activities that get them moving and learning where they power the play without the need for batteries. The brand is STEM.org Authenticated™ for teaching children about force, momentum, launch angles and more with activities that keep kids active outdoors as they run, jump, throw and stomp to launch each rocket. The brand has grown into a thriving company that has sold over 20 million toys in the United States and internationally over three decades.

For more information, visit http://www.stomprocket.com.

About Stomp Rocket®:

Run, jump, and STOMP! For 30 years, Stomp Rocket® has been entertaining kids and their families by stimulating active, outdoor play. The Original Stomp Rocket® line is 100% kid-powered and includes rockets that soar up to 400 feet in the air as well as toys that are appropriate for kids as young as age 3. Stomp Rocket® is made by D&L Company of Minden, Nevada, and is STEM.org Authenticated™. http://www.StompRocket.com

Stomp Rocket® has sold more than 20 million toys and won numerous awards from industry experts, including the 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 & 2018 Creative Child Magazine Toy of the Year Award, 2019 Mom's Choice Gold Award, a 2019 Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award, and a 2022 ASTRA Best Toys for Kids Award. Stomp Rocket® is regularly featured in top national media Good Housekeeping, Parents Magazine, Woman's Day, Scary Mommy, TODAY Parents, Tinybeans, MSN, Yahoo, Buzzfeed and many more! Follow them on Instagram @originalstomprocket.

Media Contact

Leah Cybulski, ChicExecs PR, 7084268730, [email protected], https://stomprocket.com

SOURCE Stomp Rocket