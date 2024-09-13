Space Industry Icon Opens Investment to the General Public

"We've reached an exciting point in our business where demand has exceeded supply. As the only FAA-certified provider of zero gravity flights in the country, we have a responsibility to increase our capacity and continue supporting our customers." Kevin Sproge, CEO of Zero-Gravity Corporation Post this

Kevin Sproge, Zero-G's CEO, shared his insights on this pivotal moment: "We've reached an exciting point in our business where demand has exceeded supply. As the only FAA-certified provider of zero gravity flights in the country, we have a responsibility to increase our capacity and continue supporting our customers. One of the major driving forces behind this decision was to officially begin the process of securing our second aircraft, and doubling our annual capacity for zero gravity flights."

In addition to touting a thrilling experience and a perfect track record of safety, Zero-G has quietly supported the space industry for more than two decades, focusing on research initiatives that contribute significantly to scientific discovery. Zero-G's commitment to the scientific community underscores its dedication to advancing knowledge in various fields, from next-generation space suits and space station hardware, to self-assembling Lunar habitats and even bio-printed human hearts.

"We're significantly increasing our focus on supporting the research and development community. Especially with the burgeoning New Space economy, now is the perfect time for us to double-down on the research arm of our business," said Sproge.

This investment opportunity represents not just a chance to share in the growth of Zero-G, but also to contribute to the future of space exploration and research. The invitation is open to everyone to embark on this journey with Zero-G as they continue to break barriers and make the wonders of space accessible to all.

