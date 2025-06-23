Space Leaders Discuss In-Orbit Refueling and Critical Role in Commercial Space, Defense: A Special Orbit Fab Event June 30, 2025

Rarely will investors be able to receive a tour de force briefing like what will happen on June 30th at Orbit Fabs Global Headquarters where leaders in space will discuss the critical role in-space refueling plays in space defense, the space economy and how to leverage the opportunities ahead. Post this

The competitive and security dynamics in space for governments and commercial companies alike may have entirely changed with a possible successful refueling of the operational SJ-21 satellite by China recently. Whether security, surveillance, communications, weather, GPS, cellular, or future manufacturing, asteroid mining, and deep space missions, they all require refueling. Refueling also impacts the cost of insurance and reinsurance. Refueling expands mission capability, longevity, and efficiency while reducing downside risk.

Investors are struggling to keep pace with the demands of space missions as opportunities are expanding dramatically. On June 30th, Orbit Fab's executives and strategic advisors will provide an inside peek into the near-term demands for its space refueling satellites and systems as well as a glimpse into the future of how it's essential to the overall space ecosystem and space economy.

Current strategic investors include leaders in space reinsurance, defense space systems, commercial space and telecommunications systems in space.

While this is an invitation only event, there is limited space reserved for qualified institutional investors.

About Orbit Fab

Orbit Fab is building the first commercially available propellant supply chain in space. The company's Rapidly Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface (RAFTI™) sets the standard for in‑orbit fueling, enabling spacecraft reuse, extending mission lifetimes, maneuvering without regret, and reducing space debris. Orbit Fab is currently expanding technical and manufacturing capabilities to ramp up production to meet intensifying demand for its on-orbit refueling ports, shuttles, and depots, which can deliver and dispense chemical, electric, and green propellants in space. Investors include 8090 Industries, Stride Capital, Industrious Ventures, Lockheed Martin Ventures, and Northrop Grumman. For more information, visit www.orbitfab.com or contact ([email protected]).

