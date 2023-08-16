Space Theory among the top 500 and top 4% of companies in the U.S. to make the esteemed Inc. 5000 list

Space Theory was ranked number 209 among 5,000 winners on the revenue-based list. Space Theory ranked among the top 500 and in the top 4% of Inc. magazine's fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Space Theory was one of the top two manufacturing companies in the U.S. to receive the award, which is ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. This year, Space Theory joins the ranks of Facebook, Microsoft, Patagonia, and others, having grown by more than 2,500% between 2019 and 2022.

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The world is changing—becoming less predictable—and to succeed we all need to build resilience and shift the forces around us to the positive. That's what we've done at Space Theory: we've delivered on unique outcomes, prioritizing quality, simplicity, and adaptability, not only for our clients but within the company despite an influx of challenges. The integrity of the product depends on the integrity of the company, and we've positioned ourselves to support both long term," stated Scott Hudson, CEO and Founder of Space Theory.