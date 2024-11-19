Spacelift Announces Expanded Ansible Support to Tame Operational and Observability Challenges of Ansible Playbook Execution and Unite Ansible and IaC Automation Workflows

These Spacelift updates have transformed this experience, elevating our Ansible operations, giving us real visibility into all of our resources, and a single workflow for our infrastructure automation. Post this

New Spacelift Platform Enhancements include:

Playbook Automation: Manage the execution of Ansible playbooks from one central location.

Inventory Observability: View all Ansible-managed hosts and related playbooks, with clear visual indicators showing the success or failure of recent runs.

Playbook Run Insights: Audit Ansible playbook run results with detailed insights to pinpoint problems and simplify troubleshooting.

Integrated IaC & Ansible Workflows: Easily define workflows that combine any flavor of IaC (Terraform, OpenTofu, CloudFormation…) and Ansible to streamline infrastructure provisioning and configuration management.

Developer Self-Service: Integrate Ansible playbooks into infrastructure self-service for developers.

"Ansible and IaC have lived in isolated silos, leading to cumbersome infrastructure management workflows and slowing developer velocity," said Pawel Hytry, co-founder and CEO of Spacelift. "By layering the infrastructure orchestration benefits of Spacelift on top of Ansible, we're making it easy for platform teams to not only control what is happening with Ansible, but also create a seamless workflow that combines the provisioning power of Terraform, OpenTofu and CloudFormation with the configuration management benefits of Ansible."

"Ansible is our go-to automation for managing resources after they've been provisioned, but it comes with its own set of challenges," said Jakub Krzemiński, head of DevOps at Synerise. "These Spacelift updates have transformed this experience, elevating our Ansible operations, giving us real visibility into all of our resources, and a single workflow for our infrastructure automation."

The expanded Ansible support is available immediately to provide greater control and visibility over Ansible playbooks, orchestrate Terraform and Ansible pipelines into a single integrated workflow, and help platform and DevOps teams provide infrastructure self-service to developers.

