Spacelift, OpenTofu Upstream Contributor, Releases New Infrastructure Orchestration Features Targeting Enterprise Users

The new Spacelift Dashboard gives the user insight into everything going on in their Spacelift account, including the state and size of their stacks, drift detection analysis, user activity, runs that require attention and metrics on the status and health of managed resources.

The beta of Spacelift's updated Kubernetes Operator gives developers the option to quickly provision, configure and manage their infrastructure without ever having to leave Kubernetes. With the Kubernetes Operator, the platform team can give developers the ability to self-provision infrastructure without having to use tools they may not be familiar with.

Spacelift now includes support for OpenTofu 1.8.0, released July 29 , that makes migrating to OpenTofu seamless.

***Webinar: Spacelift Product Updates***

See these new features in action and an overview of the Spacelift product updates in the on-demand webinar.

"Too many organizations rely on stringing together CI/CD tools, open source components and custom-made solutions to manage their infrastructure, particularly as infrastructure becomes increasingly complex," said Pawel Hytry, co-founder and CEO at Spacelift. "It's an approach that inevitably leads to errors, creates a drag on productivity, results in high infra operations costs and opens the door to an array of security risks. And to make matters worse, it's a situation that frustrates developers.

"Spacelift is attacking this problem by providing an infrastructure orchestration platform that lets platform teams and developers collaborate in the same place, with everyone working at full speed with full control and full visibility. The new capabilities we are releasing today include our new dashboard—a single pane of glass where Spacelift users can get the information they need about their infrastructure status—and the Kubernetes Operator, which helps our customers achieve a faster time to market and fewer errors because infrastructure and applications can be deployed in a single workflow."

*A Unique Position in the Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration Market*

Spacelift is a plug-and-play platform that allows teams to automate the provisioning, configuration and governance of cloud infrastructure, delivering automation of manual tasks, fewer errors and improved infrastructure security and auditability. Using Spacelift, DevOps and platform teams can give developers the ability to self-provision infrastructure safely, confidently and easily. Distributed teams, especially in rapidly scaling companies, can use Spacelift to help keep track of and control infrastructure changes, even detecting and remediating drift, thereby preventing problems that could lead to outages.

Spacelift initially focused on Terraform, but it has expanded to encompass other infrastructure-as-code frameworks, most notably OpenTofu, the open source fork of Hashicorp-controlled Terraform. Spacelift is a founding member and one of the largest upstream contributors to the open source OpenTofu project.

Spacelift also supports Terragrunt, Pulumi, AWS CloudFormation, AWS CDK, Kubernetes, Ansible and other services and open source projects. This is beneficial to engineering teams in large corporations that have teams using different frameworks, as well as small organizations aiming to empower application developers. With Spacelift, teams need to use only one platform to meet all their infrastructure automation needs.

*About Spacelift*

Spacelift is an infrastructure orchestration platform that manages the entire infrastructure lifecycle — provisioning, configuration and governance. Spacelift integrates with existing infrastructure tooling (e.g. Terraform, OpenTofu, CloudFormation, Pulumi, Ansible) to provide a single integrated workflow to deliver secure, cost-effective and resilient infrastructure, fast.

By automating deployment and configuration, providing developer self-service, golden paths with guardrails, and an OPA policy engine, Spacelift empowers businesses to accelerate developer velocity while maintaining control and governance over their infrastructure.

