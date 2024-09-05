Spacelift VP of Engineering and OpenTofu Technical Steering Committee Member Wojciech Barczynski Outlines Key Accomplishments Driving OpenTofu Adoption in the Enterprise

With a diversity of IaC and infrastructure automation options available, OpenTofu gives enterprises an open source alternative with an open development process that's responsive to the needs of an ever-growing, diverse community of global users. Post this

"I started my career using AWS and later moved to GCP, then to Azure and later, back to AWS," said Barczynski. "The Terraform registry docs for the Terraform providers were there to help me understand the basic artifacts much better than the official documentation. Of course, I read the documentation, but I always started with the resource documentation in the registry. Now, the OpenTofu project can provide similar convenience to its users. With the OpenTofu Registry UI, users can easily find the modules they're looking for and explore the project's documentation in a clearer way."

The beta of Registry UI is the latest achievement for the project, which in just one year since its creation has achieved significant momentum, adding capabilities that prepare the project for the rigorous demands of enterprise adoption.

"Enterprises want capability, but they also want choices," continued Barczynski. "With a diversity of IaC and infrastructure automation options available, OpenTofu gives enterprises an open source alternative with an open development process that's responsive to the needs of an ever-growing, diverse community of global users. It's been gratifying to see the rapid adoption of OpenTofu and the growth of its ecosystem, and all of us in the community are energized by the project's plans for the future."

*A First Year Filled With Achievements*

Since its creation one year ago, the OpenTofu community has achieved several remarkable milestones in delivering an enterprise-ready, open source IaC offering.

In January, version 1.6 brought OpenTofu into general availability (GA) with the OpenTofu Registry for modules and providers with a command-line interface, the testing feature, S3 state backend improvements, and many bug fixes. Most importantly, the release showed that the project and community were fully operational, with a dedicated core development team under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation and support from CNCF. Launching with Linux Foundation helped position OpenTofu as a leading open source IaC choice for enterprises.

In March, the community produced the first OpenTofu Day at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2024. The event was attended by more than 180 participants who attended talks on deploying and running OpenTofu at scale.

In April, version 1.7 delivered state encryption, developed with the support of Stephan Bartels of Interhyp who also was the initial creator of a pull request to the Terraform Github repository. Alex Scheel from the OpenTofu community was another significant contributor. Since 1.7, users no longer need to rely only on encryption at rest. Also, long-time practitioners understand the challenges of boilerplate code in OpenTofu and Terraform projects, and they understand the limitations of the declarative approach shared by Terraform and OpenTofu. With 1.7, the project began addressing this with dynamic provider-defined functions (written in, for example, Lua and Golang) for improved code readability and reusability code.

In July, version 1.8 was released for early evaluation. In this release, OpenTofu code was made easier to maintain, learn, and read. Users can now use variables and locals in places where they were not supported. The support for tests in OpenTofu, including mocking and overwrites, were also improved.

*OpenTofu Day at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2024*

Spacelift is a gold sponsor of OpenTofu Day at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2024 in Salt Lake City, Nevada, on November 12. The event is part of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2024 and convenes practitioners, experts and enthusiasts to in-person sessions on the essential topics of IaC. Sessions on the OpenTofu release roadmap, novel ideas in IaC and projects built on top of OpenTofu will be featured. Topics include successful migration stories, upgrades to the latest versions, lessons learned and community insights. Join us and register today: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/kubecon-cloudnativecon-north-america/register/

About Spacelift

Spacelift is an infrastructure orchestration platform that manages the entire infrastructure lifecycle — provisioning, configuration and governance. Spacelift integrates with existing infrastructure tooling (e.g. Terraform, OpenTofu, CloudFormation, Pulumi, Ansible) to provide a single integrated workflow to deliver secure, cost-effective and resilient infrastructure, fast.

By automating deployment and configuration, providing developer self-service, golden paths with guardrails, and an OPA policy engine, Spacelift empowers businesses to accelerate developer velocity while maintaining control and governance over their infrastructure.

