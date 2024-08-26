Spacesaver Intermountain Expands Specialty Storage Footprint

"As the trusted exclusive dealer for Spacesaver Corporation, we have consistently addressed diverse storage challenges, enhancing business efficiency and productivity." - Rob Lundquist, Co-Founder and President at Spacesaver Intermountain Post this

"We are thrilled to extend our innovative storage solutions to more businesses," said Rob Lundquist, Co-Founder and President at Spacesaver Intermountain. "As the trusted exclusive dealer for Spacesaver Corporation, we have consistently addressed diverse storage challenges, enhancing business efficiency and productivity."

Spacesaver Intermountain is a leader in secure and efficient storage systems across various industries. Their product lineup includes secure storage, lockers, cantilever shelving, mobile shelving, modular casework, warehouse mezzanines, state-of the-art vertical lift modules and high-density mobile storage systems, all engineered to maximize space, improve organization and enhance accessibility and security.

"Our success is driven by our dedication to excellence and innovation," said Sunday Pearl, Principal and Vice President of Sales at Spacesaver Intermountain. "Our clients trust us for our thorough approach, industry expertise, and our commitment to delivering customized solutions that meet their specific needs."

Spacesaver Intermountain stands out in the industry due to their extensive installation experience, meticulous attention to detail, and ongoing commitment to staying current with industry standards and technology. They work closely with project stakeholders, including end users, architects, and general contractors, to ensure seamless project execution. With local and national contracts, they simplify the procurement process. Spacesaver Intermountain takes on the most challenging storage projects and works closely with manufacturer partners to develop unique, and often-times, custom solutions.

For more information about Spacesaver Intermountain's comprehensive storage solutions, including high-density mobile storage systems, please visit Spacesaver Intermountain.

About Spacesaver Intermountain

Spacesaver Intermountain is the exclusive dealer for industry leader, Spacesaver Corporation. Spacesaver Intermountain is known for solving storage problems by tailoring solutions to individual client's space and needs. We offer first class support all the way through your project, including space analysis, design, project management and installation. Spacesaver Intermountain offers innovative, turn-key solutions to our customers.

