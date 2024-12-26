Spacewise Expansion Helps Retail Landlords Monetize Properties Using Non-Traditional Brand Exposure

There are more opportunities to generate income than traditional leases with traditional stores and kiosks. At Spacewise, we have continually expanded the types and numbers of opportunities that even the most successful retail landlords have unwittingly overlooked, leaving significant income behind. Post this

"There are more opportunities to generate income than just traditional leases with traditional stores and kiosks," said Brennan Wilkie, chief customer officer and president, Americas for Spacewise. "At Spacewise, we have continually expanded the types and numbers of opportunities that even the most successful retail landlords have unwittingly overlooked, leaving significant income behind."

To help landlords maximize revenue at retail properties, Spacewise has unveiled the latest version of its Next Generation Property Marketing Portal, which categorizes and catalogues just about every possible way a landlord can promote opportunities for brands and other businesses to gain exposure at retail properties from open-air neighborhood centers to large enclosed regional malls.

Traditional uses, of course, still abound — think of short-term leases of inline spaces, kiosks and retail merchandising units, activations in center court or static media on pylon signs, banners and posters. But to truly maximize the value of each square foot of a retail property, most of which is common area not designated as leasable space, brands and landlords literally need to think "outside the box," Wilkie said.

"Landlords/developers are missing out on huge revenue potential by not thinking opportunistically about creating immersive touchpoints with consumers in and around their properties," he said. "Look down, look up and look around."

For example, sidewalks are a perfect and profitable location for floor decals that can advertise a brand, as are door wraps and window clings. Advertisements can be projected onto walls or back-dropped windows. Murals and ads can be placed on exterior walls.

Nontraditional uses can be located throughout a retail property, including product sampling stations similar to offerings at wholesale clubs, or even on the roof, such as a 5G cell tower or solar panels (a great source of monthly rent with little to no cost to the landlord).

Outside, parking spaces can be temporarily repurposed as locations for food trucks or outdoor gyms. Car dealerships can display their goods or even create test drive tracks. Offering services such as windshield repair or auto detailing in the parking lot can be a huge convenience to guests — who can visit some nearby stores while they wait!

Speaking of services, consider monetizing the services you already provide by finding sponsors seeking exposure for your car valet, playgrounds, etc.

"We've recently seen an increase in media and sponsorship opportunities on our platform; not just of stationary installations (walls, etc.) but of events and places that create experiences, some even at multifamily and office buildings, such as sponsored dog parks," Wilkie said.

Managers can monetize an entire property by offering it as a location for movie and television filming and photography, from still fashion shoots to full-length features. Or your shopping center can be the site for immersive experiences, such as escape rooms and tech-enabled problem-solving games, or even cocktail parties. Traditional holiday offerings such as the holiday tree or Fourth of July fireworks can be sponsored, as can that guest Wi-Fi that once was a novelty but now is a given.

Existing specialty leasing tenants can also take advantage of these possibilities, adding experiences in the public spaces or even additional, seasonal storage. All can bring in significant income without diminishing exposure from existing traditional retail tenants.

The key for the retail landlord, then, becomes a way to find these brands and services.

Founded in Zurich, Switzerland in 2020 and with a North American office in Toronto, Canada, Spacewise's innovative and proprietary platform, created for marketing and leasing teams, allows owner/operators to ramp up the leasing process and manage leases and sponsorship programs in one, easy-to-use online platform. The platform can enable potential retailers and brands to easily see availability and terms to determine what type of space is right for them and has continued to expand the number and types of sponsorships, brands and retailers. This helps landlords enable a speedier, more targeted leasing process, which can reduce the total manual activity by as much as 90 percent; through this efficiency, landlords with large portfolios can process thousands of deals per year.

The results: Spacewise clients have seen specialty leasing revenue increase by as much as 10 times in the first year of implementing the program, and more than 30 percent year-over-year increases ongoing, according to Wilkie.

They key here is that for a owner/property manager to capture this potential, they need a highly efficient and scalable approach. On a big portfolio we're talking about thousands if not tens of thousands of deals per year.

A mainstay in Europe, the company is now working with building operators throughout North America including transport hubs, stores and municipal government as well as the traditional shopping center companies. From January 12 to 14, 2025, Spacewise will be featured in the National Retail Federation 2025 Innovators Showcase during the NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show at the Javits Center. In 2017, NRF created the Innovation Lab to highlight technology transformations coming out of fast-scaling retail startups.

"We've just begun to see and benefit from the possibilities that retail centers — real community cores — can provide to their shoppers and owners," Wilkie said. "As we continually add new brands, services and other potential uses to our platform, we are expanding the breadth of how shopping centers can entertain and serve their guests while increasing net operating income from non-traditional rental sources."

