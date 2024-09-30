Spacewise Names Global Retail Real Estate Veteran Liz Dion as Director of Business Development, Americas

"This is an exciting step as we accelerate our growth in the U.S. and Canada, where [Liz Dion] has held a tremendous presence. Her expertise in commercial real estate and proven success expanding a retail real estate solution into the North American market from Europe is a powerful combination. Post this

"This is an exciting step as we accelerate our growth in the U.S. and Canada, where Liz has held a tremendous presence," Wilkie said. "Her expertise in commercial real estate and proven success expanding a retail real estate solution into the North American market from Europe is a powerful combination. It's the perfect fit for Spacewise and our clients, now and in the future."

Founded in Zurich, Switzerland in 2020 and with a North American office in Toronto, Canada, Spacewise is a digital property marketing and leasing platform that allows commercial real estate teams to dynamically market and monetize any space, anywhere. Spacewise technology centralizes key leasing elements in an on-demand modular configuration, such as property information including availability and digital site plans, tenant communication and vetting, asset digitization, lease or license agreements, internal communications, invoicing, payments and renewals. The resulting efficiency helps property management teams and landlords to supercharge the value of their consumer-facing properties.

In 2022, Spacewise was honored by international retail real estate conference MAPIC as "Best Retail Innovation Solution." The award recognizes businesses in the retail real estate industry that drive innovation in retail technology. This year, PwC Scale PropTech Programme Cohort chose Spacewise from over 700 companies worldwide as one of the top five PropTech firms for reimagining how property professionals manage and market spaces while streamlining the leasing process.

After success in Europe, Spacewise entered the North American market with ongoing programs involving Regency Centers Corporation (Nasdaq: REG) and Centennial Real Estate Management LLC, and is continuing to grow its portfolio and presence.

"Spacewise provides the only property marketing portal that offers an ecommerce-like experience for brands looking to lease space. The Spacewise platform captures interested leads and qualifies them for the user. These new PropTech solutions can change the way a company operates by streamlining processes and allowing the employees to focus on their primary goals and objectives," Dion observed. "Simply stated, Spacewise boosts operating income and property values for landlords while streamlining the property marketing and leasing process through a dynamic software platform. I've never been more excited to be part of a growth journey."

Dion most recently served as vice president of business development for MallComm, a Bury St. Edmunds, England-based integrated technology for managing and engaging properties and communities. Previously, she served as a vice president of marketing with Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) and in marketing leadership roles at Chelsea Premium Outlets (now part of Simon).

"I've been in those managers and marketing director's shoes and know what they need to help them focus on their main roles — providing the most exciting experiences for their retailers and their shoppers," Dion said. "I enjoy working with developers and asset managers to help find solutions to improve their business."

Dion and other members of the Spacewise team will present Spacewise at numerous industry conferences, including ICSC@Canada (October 7 to 9 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre); ICSC New York (December 11 to 12 at the Javits Center in New York City) and CREtech New York (November 13 to 14 at the Javits Center). From January 12 to 14, 2025, Spacewise will be featured in the National Retail Federation 2025 Innovators Showcase during the NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show at the Javits Center. In 2017, NRF created the Innovation Lab to highlight technology transformations coming out of fast-scaling retail startups.

Dion will remain based in Raleigh, North Carolina. A member of Commercial Real Estate Women's Network (CREW) and ICSC, she has earned ICSC's Certified Retail Property Executive (CRX) and Certified Marketing Director (CMD) designations for senior industry professionals and has been a member of its CMD admissions and governing committee. She holds a North Carolina real estate license. She was graduated from California State University, Chico.

Awarded the Best Retail Innovation Solution by MAPIC, Spacewise is a leading software platform for property marketing and leasing. Specially created to monetize commercial real estate space, Spacewise technology allows asset management, business development and specialty leasing teams to showcase property portfolios, strategically manage space inventory, and acquire more revenue from ancillary sources. Integrated online portals and automated workflows within the platform attract new tenants, qualify leads, and reduce the time and effort to close every deal. Spacewise enables leading CRE brands around the globe to find tenants, accelerate revenue growth, and improve property metrics. To learn more, visit www.spacewise.net and follow Spacewise on LinkedIn.

