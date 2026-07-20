Spadea Lignana Franchise Attorneys Welcomes Zachary Bottom to the Team, Further Expanding the Firm's National Footprint

"Zach is an excellent addition to our team," said Tom Spadea, Founding Partner of Spadea Lignana. "He shares our passion for helping founders build successful franchise systems and brings the kind of practical business mindset that our clients value." Post this

As the firm continues to expand beyond its East Coast roots, Zach's addition reinforces Spadea Lignana's investment in serving franchisors throughout the nation with its mission of providing practical, business-focused legal counsel to franchisors at every stage of growth. Zach joins attorney Javier Esteve, who launched the Spadea Lignana Cincinnati office in 2025.

"Zach is an excellent addition to our team," said Tom Spadea, Founding Partner of Spadea Lignana. "He shares our passion for helping founders build successful franchise systems and brings the kind of practical business mindset that our clients value."

Prior to joining Spadea Lignana, Zach developed a diverse legal practice focused on helping businesses navigate transactional, operational, and corporate legal matters. His approach emphasizes understanding each client's long-term business objectives and delivering practical legal solutions that support sustainable growth.

At Spadea Lignana, Zach will work with emerging and established franchisors on franchise development, franchise disclosure documents (FDDs), franchise agreements, regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and other business matters essential to building and scaling successful franchise systems.

"I'm excited to join a firm that has established itself as a national leader in franchise law," said Bottom. "Spadea Lignana has built an outstanding reputation for helping entrepreneurs grow successful franchise brands, and I look forward to contributing to that mission while expanding our relationships."

About Spadea Lignana Franchise Attorneys

Spadea Lignana is an elite national franchise law firm with decades of experience serving hundreds of franchisor clients nationwide. The firm's primary focus is providing real-world solutions with a constant consideration for a return on investment for each legal dollar spent. The firm takes a long-term approach with its legal advice, helping clients build a franchise system that will create generational wealth. Most of the attorneys have worked directly in franchising, either as executives at national brands or as franchisees themselves. This omnichannel vision and unique perspective enables the firm to provide grounded, practical, and relevant legal advice. Spadea Lignana has pioneered flat-fee monthly pricing for franchisors rather than hourly billing. This "CORE" program takes care of most of the transactional legal needs of being a franchisor. The firm has a shared goal with its clients, helping them WIN the franchise game. Learn more at https://www.spadealaw.com/.

Media Contact

Lina Alibegil, Spadea Lignana Franchise Attorneys, 1 (215) 525-1165, [email protected], https://www.spadealaw.com/

SOURCE Spadea Lignana Franchise Attorneys