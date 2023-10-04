Spain's Great Match NYC 2023. Spanish Wine and Food Extravaganza Returns to New York City

Spain's largest wine and food event in the U.S. takes place on Tuesday, October 17, at JosI AndrIs' Mercado Little Spain in Hudson Yards.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spain's Great Match, sponsored by Foods and Wines from Spain and #alimentosdespaQa, returns to New York. Organized by the Trade Commission of Spain, Spain's largest wine and food event in the U.S. takes place on Tuesday, October 17, at JosI AndrIs' Mercado Little Spain in Hudson Yards. Two additional events will be announced soon for March and May 2024.

Spain's Great Match NYC kicks off with the first-ever Spain Food Nation Summit. Hosted by Spain's Ministry of Agriculture, Fishing and Food and ICEX Spain Export and Investment, the summit will feature a presentation by John Gillespie of Wine Opinions on the latest research and findings on Spain's positioning in the U.S. market. Roundtable discussions exploring recommendations and opportunities for further market growth will follow.

Remaining events will showcase 300+ of Spain's finest wines, regional wine bars, a cocktail bar, food samplings, seminars, speed tastings, wine and food pairings, and more. New in 2023: a regional food bar highlighting fare from Castilla y Leon.

Invitation-only seminars and tastings for media and trade begin at 12 p.m. In the evening, Spain's Great Match opens its doors to paying consumers. VIP access, including a seminar on "Spanish Wines and the Cheeses that Love Them!" and early admission to the producer showcase (wine and food tastings), starts at 5:45 p.m., and general admission at 7:00 p.m.

Also new in 2023, is the Discovery Zone, connecting distribution-seeking Spanish companies with importers, wholesalers, and other potential buyers. Eleven companies will be featured in the Discovery Zone, including wines from La Mancha, Navarra, Ribera del Duero, Rueda, Terra Alta, Somontano, Valencia, Bajo AragSn and Tierra de Castilla, as well as Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Mallorca.

Three new seminars for media, trade and VIP consumers include:

1.00-2.00 p.m. The Keys to Rioja's Excellence: Quality, Diversity and Commitment, led by Peter Marks MW

3.00-4.00 p.m. Sketches of Spain: Spain's Third Stream of Wine, Grapes and Tierras, led by Evan Goldstein MS

5.45-6.30 p.m. Spanish Hams, Cheeses, and the Wines that Love Them !, led by Mollie Battenhouse MW

100% of proceeds generated from the consumer event ticket sales will support World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization founded by JosI AndrIs that provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises around the world.

COST: Trade and media: Free to qualified pre-registered members of the trade and press.

Consumers: General admission $120 & VIP admission $150

HOW: Trade & Media Registration: https://SpainsGreatMatch23NYTrade.eventbrite.com

Consumer Registration: https://SpainsGreatMatch23NY.eventbrite.com

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram usernames @SpainFoodWine / hashtag #SpainFoodNation #SpainsGreatMatch

About Foods and Wines from Spain: ICEX Spain Export and Investment (ICEX) is the Spanish Government Agency that promotes exports and investment, enhances competitiveness, and assists Spanish businesses in international markets. Foods and Wines from Spain are ICEX's brands for a wide range of promotional activities designed to inform trade and consumers about Spain's wines, food products and gastronomy. For more information about Foods and Wines from Spain, please visit www.foodswinesfromspain.com.

#alimentosdespaQa is the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food's brand for the promotion of Spain's identity though its food and agricultural riches. The history of Spain has been shaped by the contributions of different cultures over the centuries. One of the richest manifestations of this heritage is what is known as "the Mediterranean Diet," representing a model diet that is varied, tasty and balanced. Approved by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. For more information about #alimentosdespaQa, please visit https://www.alimentosdespana.es

