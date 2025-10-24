Spanish-Language Music Production Course Debuts at Berklee Online

New 12-week online course expands access to Berklee's renowned music curriculum for Spanish-speaking musicians worldwide

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Berklee Online, the worldwide provider of Berklee's renowned music curriculum, announces the launch of Fundamentos de Producción musical para compositores, its first 12-week online Spanish-language course. A translated and culturally-adapted version of Music Production Fundamentals for Songwriters, the course is designed to make a Berklee education more accessible to Spanish-speaking musicians.

"Being Latino myself, having had the opportunity to travel the world and work with a diverse range of musicians, especially in the Latin culture, I've seen how they revere Berklee," says Rodney Alejandro, Dean of Professional Writing and Music Technology at Berklee College of Music, and one of the leaders shaping the Spanish version. "So my idea was, 'We have this amazing content, we have amazing people working on the team, why don't we translate this?'"

Latin music continues to surge in the US, growing to $1.4 billion in revenue in 2024 (8.1 percent of the total recorded music market), growing faster than the music industry overall, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl LX halftime show and Karol G closing out the final night of Coachella 2026 (both firsts for Latin artists) are just two examples.

"We know there's a vibrant community of Spanish-speaking musicians who want the same high-quality, practical training Berklee Online provides, and this is one way we can better serve them," says Michael Moyes, Berklee Online's COO and Associate Vice President of Enrollment Strategy and Marketing.

Alejandro emphasizes that the course goes beyond just a translation of the English-language version, using culturally-relevant idioms, examples, and references.

"I think the more we make it relatable, the better it will be," he says.

Fundamentos de producción musical para compositores is open for enrollment now, and beginning its first semester in January. To learn more, visit https://online.berklee.edu/es/courses/music-production-fundamentals-for-songwriters.

About Berklee Online

Founded in 2002, Berklee Online is the premier innovator and largest provider of worldwide music education, offering more than 75,000 students from 164 countries the renowned curriculum of Berklee College of Music, at a fraction of the cost. With more than 18,000 annual enrollments in credit-based courses, certificates, bachelor's, and master's degree programs, and 3.7 million enrollments in massive open online courses, students receive expert music instruction and emerge with the skills to exceed the demands of the music industry.

Media Contact

Media Team, Berklee Online, 1 866-237-5533, [email protected], online.berklee.edu

SOURCE Berklee Online