Spanish Style Custom Home For Sale in Pastoral Willowbrook Community West of Denver

A cobblestone driveway lined with a sandstone wall, mature pine, spruce, aspen and oak trees winds to a courtyard arrival. The grand vaulted great room features a massive wood beam ceiling, open-concept adobe hearth, wet bar, solid walnut flooring and built-in speakers.

The great room opens to a sweeping, multi-level perimeter deck with integrated speakers and lighting – an impressive venue for entertaining, dining or quiet appreciation of the craggy hogback ridge and the abundant wildlife that frequents the area. Deck planks were replaced in 2023 and have a transferrable, 50-year manufacturer's warranty.

A formal dining room with multi-window views of the scenery flows seamlessly through a bright solarium and outside to a cobblestoned patio with a retractable power awning and dappled sunlight streaming through a mature ash tree. A professionally landscaped large, tiered garden provides color from Spring to Fall with drought-resistant and vibrant perennials. The eat-in kitchen adjacent to the solarium fills with morning sun. It includes a central island and generous cherry cabinetry - awaiting custom updates or enhancements.

The unusually large master suite extends the great room's vaulted ceiling and is bathed in silvery light on clear nights with a full moon. Walnut flooring, a private deck walkout, built in speakers and a cozy adobe fireplace create a private sanctuary. The en-suite spa features heated tile floors, a jetted soaking tub, dual vanities, dual glass showers, a rapid hot water delivery system and a walk-through closet leading to a full-size laundry.

Two additional bedrooms and a full two-vanity bath are lit with bright, clerestory windows. One bedroom has a fold out wall bed with shelving, drawers and an overhead reading light for added flexibility.

The walk-out basement, suited for a home office or gym, features new carpeting, custom library built-ins, generous storage and a sliding glass door opening to a large, serene back yard shaded by towering cottonwood trees.

The three-car garage has attic storage and a heated workshop bay, complete with a custom woodworking bench equipped with face vise, cabinetry, bright task lighting, heavy-duty electric service, and wall-mounted storage.

Unlike most dense suburban communities this close to Denver, Willowbrook was established in the mid 1960s as a custom home horse community with its own stables and arena -- a time when the roads were dirt and C-470 was nonexistent. The stables and arena are still part of Willowbrook's amenities. Lots are one to two acres, vegetation is mature and streets are quiet and dark with no through traffic.

The community has multiple unique attributes including its own mini–Red Rocks, a Paleozoic age fountain formation sandstone that fashions a partially enclosed above ground cave. Fully equipped for special events like weddings and graduation parties, it's available only for the exclusive use of Willowbrook residents and is believed to have once served as a base camp for Chief Colorow of the Ute first nation.

Each resident is a partial owner of 810 acres of adjacent private open space available for hiking, biking and horseback riding. It is exclusive to residents and their guests. In addition, Willowbrook has a playground, tennis/pickleball courts and a large central park. Annual HOA dues are only $500.

With its unique location two miles west of C-470, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport (DIA) are one stoplight drives away, affording reliable 25- and 45-minute drives, respectively. The RTD Jefferson County Government light rail stop with its free park-and-ride garage is a 10-minute drive, creating easy rail access to the entire RTD system, including DIA.

