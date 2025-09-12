Spanish Translation of Best Practices for Repositories, Fifth Edition Now Available at https://www.isber.org/bpr

The International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER) is pleased to announce the release of the Spanish translation of the ISBER Best Practices: Recommendations for Repositories, Fifth Edition. This is the definitive best practices guide for biological and environmental repositories across the world. It's available for download at www.isber.org/bpr

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER) is pleased to announce the release of the Spanish translation of the ISBER Best Practices: Recommendations for Repositories, Fifth Edition. This is the definitive best practices guide for biological and environmental repositories across the world. (Available for download at www.isber.org/bpr).

The ISBER Best Practices provide clear guidance to novices and experienced professionals on how to recognize and fulfill their responsibilities, while offering practical advice on how to manage and support all types of repositories. This document is intended to be of use to repositories operating worldwide within or for research sectors, as well as individuals or organizations that may be managing specimens outside the formal structure of a repository. The ISBER Best Practices can form a foundation for repositories, guiding a repository's policies, practices, procedures, and operations.

This Spanish translation will make the Best Practices 5th Edition more accessible to professionals worldwide and is a testament to the dynamic worldwide growth of the biorepository field.

"In response to user feedback, the 5th Edition of ISBER's Best Practices has been thoroughly restructured and updated," said Dr. Gregory H. Grossman, ISBER President. "Its Spanish translation provides detailed, standardized protocols for Spanish-speaking professionals managing biological and environmental repositories, encompassing both evidence-based and consensus-based approaches to specimen and data lifecycle management."

"The translation of ISBER Best Practices into Spanish will positively impact the biobanking community across the EMEA region, where diverse cultures and many languages are represented," said Dr. Engela Conradie, Director-at-Large of the EMEA region. "I applaud ISBER for its commitment to making best practices more accessible to the global community."

ISBER extends its gratitude to the Spanish-speaking colleagues – many of whom are from Spanish biobanks – for their commitment to translating this publication, with special acknowledgement of María José Marín Vidalled from Valdecilla Biobank.

