Spark Brilliance Appoints Lindsay Faussone Chief Impact Officer to Advance the Company's Mission of Turning Human Dynamics into Competitive Advantage

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spark Brilliance, a leadership activation firm helping organizations achieve measurable transformation through the science of human performance, has appointed Lindsay Faussone as its Chief Impact Officer.

In her new role, Faussone will bridge vision and execution—translating Spark Brilliance's growth strategy into reality by ensuring that client success, operational excellence, and scalable systems move in lockstep. She will also focus on expanding Spark Brilliance's reach within client organizations, helping leaders embed the firm's tools and mindset into the daily rhythms of their business.

"Lindsay has an extraordinary ability to operationalize vision," said Jackie Insinger, CEO and Founder of Spark Brilliance. "She brings the clarity, creativity, and execution needed to scale our impact while keeping it deeply human. Her leadership ensures we can meet clients where they are—and help them transform from the inside out."

Spark Brilliance partners with senior teams inside organizations undergoing transformation, helping them strengthen the human dynamics that determine whether strategies succeed or stall. Its programs are grounded in neuroscience and positive psychology and are designed to move leadership from insight to activation.

The results are measurable and profound:

+68% connection and belonging

+63% effective communication

+56% productivity

–37% burnout

–48% workplace stress

+58% engagement

+53% alignment and accountability

"What drew me to Spark Brilliance is the profound impact it's making—on organizations and on employees' lives," said Faussone. "The demand for this kind of work is undeniable. Companies are realizing they need a powerful human capital operating system that redefines how leadership drives results."

Faussone has spent her career at the intersection of strategy, growth, and execution—helping visionary leaders translate ideas into results. At Spark Brilliance, she will oversee client growth, program scalability, and operational alignment, ensuring that every engagement delivers sustainable business outcomes and deep, human impact.

Spark Brilliance's appointment of Faussone marks a pivotal step in its evolution toward a new chapter even more focused on embedding leadership activation as a competitive advantage within organizations worldwide.

