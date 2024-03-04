Spark Car Wash Celebrates Fifth Location Opening in Ledgewood, NJ

Regional operator hits an exciting milestone with the opening of its latest Northeast location

SUMMIT, N.J., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spark Car Wash, the premier express car wash operator in the Northeast, announces its fifth location in Ledgewood, New Jersey.

Located at 1425 US-46 in Ledgewood, NJ, this opening represents a milestone in Spark's expansion and key progress toward its mission to modernize car washing with cutting-edge clean technology and membership-driven services in the Northeast region.

"We're excited to announce the grand opening of our fifth location in New Jersey. Since our launch in 2018, Spark has been focused on elevating the car wash experience in the Northeast. This milestone represents the first of many Spark Car Wash openings slated for 2024, which have been years in the making," says Kyle Van Decker, Founder and CEO of Spark. "We are very fortunate to have incredible on-site teams and loyal customers who love our concept. Spark's success and continued growth is thanks to them."

To add a splash to the celebration, Spark is offering free car washes from Sunday, March 3rd, through Sunday, March 10th at the Ledgewood location for its Grand Opening. During that time, Spark is partnering with nourish.NJ as part of Spark Neighborhood, the company's community outreach initiative that celebrates the people at the heart of the towns in which it operates. The organization will be highlighted throughout the week, inviting customers to make donations in support of its mission to create lasting solutions to the problems of hunger, homelessness, and poverty.

Additionally, the location will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, April 19th, featuring Roxbury Township Mayor Jaki Albrecht in attendance.

About Spark Car Wash

Spark Car Wash, a high-tech, modern car wash chain founded in 2018, is led by a team of highly experienced car wash experts, clean freaks, and car lovers. Best known for its innovative technology, speed, conscious environmental choices, and community connections, Spark provides an energizing car wash experience that is both effective and efficient. Based in Summit, NJ, Spark is developing locations across New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

