Spark Car Wash Supports Local Breast Cancer Foundation Throughout October

As part of its community outreach program, Spark Neighborhood, the company will support Connie Dwyer Breast Cancer Foundation

SUMMIT, N.J., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spark Car Wash, the premier express car wash operator in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, is proud to announce its support of Connie Dwyer Breast Cancer Foundation (CDBCF), which provides access to critical breast health services for uninsured and underinsured women in New Jersey. This October initiative is part of Spark Neighborhood, Spark Car Wash's ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

Customers will have two opportunities to support this local organization at all Spark locations. Throughout October, they can purchase limited edition pink microfiber towels for $5, with all proceeds going to CDBCF. Spark will also donate 20 percent of total sales on October 28th across all locations to the foundation. Additionally, proceeds from the original purchase of the towels from manufacturer Quick Dry supported Breastcancer.org and Hospice of the Piedmont.

"We are proud to support the Connie Dwyer Breast Cancer Foundation - an impressive organization doing incredible work right here in New Jersey to ensure the most vulnerable women in our region have access to the care they deserve," says Kacy Erdelyi, VP, Marketing, Spark Car Wash. "We know that many of our customers have been touched by breast cancer, and we're grateful to have a chance to show our support this month."

A strong commitment to community has been part of the Spark ethos since its founding in 2018. Its partnership with CDBCF is part of Spark Neighborhood, a community outreach program that celebrates and supports the people at the heart of the towns in which Spark operates.

About Spark Car Wash

Spark Car Wash, a high-tech, modern car wash chain founded in 2018, is led by a team of highly experienced car wash experts, clean freaks, and car lovers. Best known for its innovative technology, speed, conscious environmental choices, and community connections, Spark provides an energizing car wash experience that is both effective and efficient. Based in Summit, NJ, Spark is currently developing locations across New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

About Connie Dwyer Breast Cancer Foundation

Connie Dwyer Breast Cancer Foundation serves underprivileged and vulnerable women by ensuring the availability of top-quality breast health services that include screening, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up care. The Foundation provides financial assistance to programs and needs deemed most crucial to the health and well-being of patients and offers collaborative support to provide resources, education, advocacy, and empowerment to the women they serve. For more information, please visit https://cdbcf.org.

