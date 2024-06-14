Spark Your Creativity and Explore Art in An Exciting Way with New Visiting Artists

Witnessing the moment when a concept "clicks" for my students, be they children or adults, is just immensely gratifying. My aim is to leave a lasting impression on young minds and encourage children to explore their hidden talents and expression. Post this

From June 2024 to May 2025, Emily Bennett and Rebecca Robinson will bring their unique artistic visions and educational prowess to the museum, offering a variety of interactive experiences designed to ignite creativity and foster a love for the arts.

Meet Emily Bennett: Award Winning Fiber Artist

Emily Bennett, a renowned artist from Terre Haute, Indiana, has displayed her diverse body of work in more than 45 galleries across 12 cities and five states, and has been published in several arts magazines. Now, visitors to The Children's Museum of Indianapolis can experience her innovative approach to art firsthand.

Bennett's work extends across various disciplines such as classic woodworking, welded steel sculpture, interactive installations, murals and more. Drawing inspiration from and applying techniques learned through this diverse range of artistic practices, she has charted a unique path in the world of fiber arts.

Bennett is passionate about making art fun, accessible, and engaging for all ages. "I LOVE teaching kids and adults new skills and watching their eyes light up as they learn. Witnessing the moment when a concept "clicks" for my students, be they children or adults, is just immensely gratifying" she said.

As a former professor of art and Director of Education at the Swope Art Museum, Bennett brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to her current role.

As Program Coordinator at the Community School of the Arts at Indiana State University she curates art, music, and theatrical programming for kids ages 5-95!

Meet Rebecca Robinson: Award-Winning Mixed Media Artist and Visual Storyteller

artistrebeccarobinson.com [Rebecca Robinson __title__ Rebecca Robinson], an Indianapolis native, is celebrated for her mixed media artistry and her ability to spark dialogue through unconventional mediums. Her work has been featured in numerous media outlets, and she co-produced the award-winning documentary film "The Color of Medicine: The Story of Homer G. Phillips Hospital."

Robinson's approach to art is deeply personal and evocative. "Art has a unique way of connecting people of all ages, particularly children," said Robinson. "My aim is to leave a lasting impression on young minds and encourage children to explore their hidden talents and expression."

Robinson's background in art history, photography, film, fashion, and creative marketing enriches her workshops and presentations. She currently holds an art residency at The Harrison Center in Indianapolis.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Both Emily Bennett and Rebecca Robinson are dedicated to inspiring children to pursue learning through the visual arts. Their passion for engaging with and teaching children, families, and school groups will be evident in the various exhibits and hands-on activities they will lead throughout the year.

Join us at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis to meet these extraordinary artists and take part in their creative workshops and presentations. Don't miss the chance to be inspired by their remarkable talents and teaching as they inspire children and families through exhibitions and displays of their work and public presentations about it. For more information, visit http://www.childrensmuseum.org/visiting-artist-program.

The Visiting Artist Program is a project of the Lechleiter Indiana Visiting Artist Fund with support provided by The White Oak Foundation, Sarah and John Lechleiter. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with Riley Children's Health, Old National Bank, Ice Miller LLP and The Heritage Group.

