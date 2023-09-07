Sparking Innovation - National Standard Reveals its New Dedicated Welding Wire Brand: NS ARC

"This rebranding allows us to bring back resources like our Pit Crew while implementing new innovations like our Welding Lab," said Tom Wehner, VP of Sales & Marketing at NS. He adds, "It is truly a tribute to our company's great history and a bright vision for our future." Tweet this

The launch of NS ARC signals a pivotal turning point for the company and the welding wire industry as a whole. This transformation will bring forth new advancements and solutions that address the evolving expectations and challenges faced by welders across various industries. A dedicated service team called the Pit Crew, will allow NS ARC to pointedly address individual customer challenges, and a new Welding Lab will spearhead product innovations to come.

"We are excited to announce the launch of our new welding filler metals division, NS ARC. Which is the largest dedicated welding wire brand in the USA," said Scott Funderburk, Vice President & General Manager of NS. "This transformation builds on decades of history, our solid commitment to our customers, and sparks a new trajectory of innovation and service."

NS is excited to launch this significant change at the highly anticipated FABTECH event, generating immense anticipation and excitement among welders and industry professionals. FABTECH, the metal fabrication industry's premier event, scheduled for September 11-14, 2023, at McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Dr. Chicago, Illinois, will serve as the platform to unveil the new NS ARC brand. The event will be a perfect opportunity for welders and industry professionals to get a glimpse of the exciting changes and advancements NS ARC has in store.

NS ARC Booth #B35022 at FABTECH promises a revealing experience, showcasing the latest welding wire solutions designed to enhance productivity, performance, and welding quality. Attendees can also get their hands on a free sample of world-class welding wire.

The dedicated NS ARC brand is a testament to the NS commitment to empower welders and drive industry innovation. The company's renewed focus on research and development will lead to advancements in welding wire technology, making NS ARC the go-to source for carbon steel, stainless-steel, aluminum, flux-cored, and metal-cored welding wire products that meet and exceed the highest industry standards. This new, committed endeavor to the welding wire industry is an exciting opportunity for NS.

"This transformation of our brand and creation of a dedicated division to welding wire is an exciting venture for our organization," said Tom Wehner, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at NS. "Our increased commitment to the welding industry allows us to bring back resources like our Pit Crew while implementing innovations like our Welding Lab. Our team has spent considerable hours working on the NS ARC endeavor. It is truly a tribute to our company's great history and a bright vision for our future."

NS ARC invites welders, industry professionals and welding enthusiasts to stay tuned for the official launch of the rebranding and to witness the transformative commitment to the welding wire industry. As NS ARC prepares to spark innovation in the market, welders can expect an exciting era of breakthroughs that will elevate their welding experiences and redefine their expectations.

For more information about NS ARC and the forthcoming rebranding, please visit their website at www.NSARC.com.

About NS: National Standard, "NS," is a long-respected name in the welding industry, known for its exceptional welding wire products that deliver unparalleled quality to several industries across the globe. With more than 100 years of experience in shaping the wire industry, NS is poised to make a significant impact with its upcoming transformation, set to secure its place at the forefront of innovative welding solutions and redefine the welding wire industry again.

About FABTECH: FABTECH is the premier metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event for the metal fabricating industry. As North America's largest and most authoritative event for the industry, it showcases world-class exhibits of high-tech metalworking innovations and grants attendees the opportunities to network with professionals within the industry, allowing them to witness the latest techniques and learn about the latest trends from visionary leaders in their education sessions.

Media Contact

Tom Wehner, NS ARC, 1 765-610-9973, [email protected], www.nsarc.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE National Standard