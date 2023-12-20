SparkLabs Cultiv8 Opens Applications for 2024 Cleantech Accelerator

"There are strong tailwinds behind cleantech in agrifood. Regulation around carbon; increasing corporate participation, and increasing urgency around climate change, are driving this sector," stated Malcolm Nutt, Co-founder and Partner at SparkLabs Cultiv8 Post this

"There are strong tailwinds behind cleantech in agrifood," he said. "Regulation around carbon; increasing corporate participation, and increasing urgency around climate change, are driving this sector and those factors are only going to intensify."

2023 accelerator participant Sam Sneddon, CEO of Wollemi.io said the program had been exceptionally helpful. "The program has certainly been a key part of our ability to scale quickly," she said. "The network that SparkLabs Cultiv8 wraps around the cohort is exceptional - the program is a standout."

Packamama founder and CEO, Santiago Navarro, said the program had turbocharged Packamama's Australian launch, which has seen their flat, eco-friendly recycled wine bottles taken up by iconic Australian brands including Accolade Wines©, Banrock Station and Taylors, and sold in over 600 stores including Liquorland and First Choice.

"You get access to an unbeatable ecosystem for Australia, and you'll be part of a wider ecosystem internationally – the SparkLabs brand is globally respected from the Valley into Asia and Australia," he said. "You should definitely apply."

The GATE, located at the NSW DPI Orange Agricultural Institute, is home for the accelerator program's Week Zero kickoff and Showcase finale. Companies access a global network of mentors and experts as well as local customers, from farmers to supply chain participants to consumer outlets. Co-founder and Partner Jonathon Quigley said the program's access to such a broad range of expertise had been foundational to its success.

"The companies we've supported have been exceptionally successful compared to both general startup and venture capital statistics," he said. "We're very excited to continue the journey in 2024."

Companies from anywhere in the world can apply to join the program at https://www.sparklabscultiv8.com/apply.

Media Contact

Kristin Westlake, SparkLabs Cultiv8, +61 416 219 358, [email protected], www.sparklabscultiv8.com

SOURCE SparkLabs Cultiv8