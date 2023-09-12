SparkLabs Saudi Arabia Launches Its Accelerator Program

Bringing Best in Class Practices to The Kingdom to Assist in the Development of New Entrepreneurs
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SparkLabs Group with the support of The National Technology Development Program (NTDP) will begin its startup accelerator program on November 1st, 2023. This will be under the SparkLabs Saudi Arabia banner where a new venture capital fund will also launch to help develop the startup ecosystem in Riyadh into one of the best in the world.
"Our team has been working day and night to prepare for the coming first batch of our new accelerator. This is the first step of many that we will take to build Saudi Arabia's startup ecosystem into a world-class environment. Our commitment to NTDP and many others here is a long term one, so we really are looking forward to the first decade and beyond," stated Ivan Grlic, Co-founder and Managing Partner at SparkLabs Saudi Arabia.
SparkLabs Saudi Arabia's startup accelerator program is a four-month mentorship-driven program and will provide funding, office space, a structured program and access to a top-tier network of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, angel investors and executives from Silicon Valley and across the globe.
Ivan is joined by Bodin Scepanovic, who was previously at Taj Holding Group. In 2021 he was appointed as the youngest executive of Taj Holding Group in Saudi Arabia to lead its investment arm. He managed a multi-billion portfolio across six verticals - retail, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and services.
"SparkLabs' experience as startup ecosystem builders is what Saudi Arabia needs at this time. I believe their long-term commitment and passion for entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia will be contagious," explained Huda Hashmi, Chief Growth Officer at APCO and Board of Advisors member of SparkLabs Saudi Arabia.
The deadline for the application process is September 30th, and the focus is on founders in Saudi Arabia at the seed to Series A stages. Startup founders can apply here: https://www.f6s.com/sparklabs-saudi-fall-2023/apply
