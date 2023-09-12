SparkLabs Saudi Arabia Launches Its Accelerator Program

"Our team has been working day and night to prepare for the coming first batch of our new accelerator. This is the first step of many that we will take to build Saudi Arabia's startup ecosystem into a world-class environment," stated Ivan Grlic, Co-founder at SparkLabs Saudi Arabia. Tweet this

SparkLabs Saudi Arabia's startup accelerator program is a four-month mentorship-driven program and will provide funding, office space, a structured program and access to a top-tier network of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, angel investors and executives from Silicon Valley and across the globe.

Ivan is joined by Bodin Scepanovic, who was previously at Taj Holding Group. In 2021 he was appointed as the youngest executive of Taj Holding Group in Saudi Arabia to lead its investment arm. He managed a multi-billion portfolio across six verticals - retail, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and services.

"SparkLabs' experience as startup ecosystem builders is what Saudi Arabia needs at this time. I believe their long-term commitment and passion for entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia will be contagious," explained Huda Hashmi, Chief Growth Officer at APCO and Board of Advisors member of SparkLabs Saudi Arabia.

The deadline for the application process is September 30th, and the focus is on founders in Saudi Arabia at the seed to Series A stages. Startup founders can apply here: https://www.f6s.com/sparklabs-saudi-fall-2023/apply

Media Contact

Bernard Moon, SparkLabs Group, 1-650-454-5244, [email protected], www.sparklabsgroup.com

SOURCE SparkLabs Group