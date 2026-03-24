Sparkoz Announces Major Expansion into Canadian Market with Suite of Autonomous Cleaning Solutions

Sparkoz has officially entered the Canadian market, introducing its autonomous cleaning robot solutions to address labor shortages and rising operational costs in the facility management sector. The company is deploying a range of AI-powered robotic scrubbers and vacuums designed for large-scale environments such as airports, hospitals, and warehouses. As part of this expansion, Sparkoz has established local support infrastructure in Canada to provide technical service, maintenance, and training, reinforcing its commitment to North American growth.

MONTREAL, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sparkoz, a global leader in autonomous cleaning technology, is proud to announce its official entry into the Canadian market. This strategic expansion brings the company's cutting-edge robotic fleet to Canadian soil, offering a high-tech solution to the labor shortages and rising operational costs currently facing the Canadian facility management sector.

Sparkoz's arrival introduces a lineup of intelligent, fully autonomous robot scrubbers and vacuums designed for large-scale commercial environments, including airports, hospitals, shopping centers, and industrial warehouses.

"The Canadian market is a critical pillar of our North American growth strategy," said Brian Cossette, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Our technology isn't just about cleaning floors; it's about empowering facility managers to optimize their workforce and maintain a consistently superior standard of hygiene through reliable, data-driven automation."

Innovative Solutions for a Modern Workforce

The Sparkoz Canadian rollout features a versatile range of hardware tailored for diverse environments.

To support this expansion, Sparkoz has established a local infrastructure to provide Canadian clients with direct access to technical support, preventative maintenance, and comprehensive on-site training.

For more information or to schedule a product demonstration, please visit www.sparkoz.com.

About Sparkoz

Sparkoz is a leading innovator in the autonomous cleaning robotics industry. By merging advanced AI with robust industrial engineering, Sparkoz delivers autonomous solutions that transform how large-scale facilities manage cleanliness and operational efficiency.

Media Contact

Brian Cossette, Sparkoz Technology Corporation, 1 3152924471, [email protected], www.sparkoz.com

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SOURCE Sparkoz Technology Corporation