Sparkoz Concludes a Successful Exhibition at ISSA Show North America 2025

Advancing the Next Chapter of Smart Cleaning Automation Through Platform Evolution and Modular Innovation
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sparkoz Technology Corporation successfully concluded its exhibition at ISSA Show North America 2025, presenting its most capable and modular platform lineup to date — including the flagship TN70-Pro and TN10-Pro autonomous floor scrubbers, along with a series of new modular extensions that enhance performance, efficiency, and adaptability across commercial and industrial environments.
At the show, Sparkoz demonstrated its intelligent navigation and cleaning systems built on the company's proprietary Never-Lost™ navigation framework and advanced multi-sensor fusion architecture. These demonstrations showcased how Sparkoz robots maintain exceptional precision, reliability, and efficiency even in the most demanding real-world environments — a foundational strength of the TN70-Pro platform.
Building on this solid foundation, Sparkoz introduced the optional 3D LiDAR module for the TN70-Pro platform.
As a natural extension of the TN70-Pro's multi-sensor fusion system, the new 3D LiDAR module brings an additional layer of spatial perception to the platform, improving stability and adaptability in complex structured environments such as warehouses and airports.
In addition to enhanced sensing capabilities, Sparkoz also showcased several modular hardware extensions, including a disinfection fogger and a safety spotlight — further highlighting the flexibility, scalability, and long-term upgradeability of Sparkoz's platform-based product architecture. These combined hardware and software advancements reflect Sparkoz's commitment to delivering sustainable, evolving intelligent cleaning solutions.
"We have always taken a platform-driven approach to innovation," said Danny Cui, Founder and CEO of Sparkoz Technology Corporation. "Whether it's AI-driven navigation, multi-sensor fusion, 3D LiDAR, or modular hardware extensions, every enhancement to the TN70-Pro is designed to add value without forcing customers to change the way they operate."
He continued:
"Connecting with our global customers and partners at ISSA 2025 reaffirmed how Sparkoz technology delivers meaningful value in real-world applications. We remain committed to advancing — not following — the evolution of smart cleaning automation."
Sparkoz's successful appearance at ISSA Show 2025 underscores its continued investment in platform evolution, modular design, and intelligent automation, further solidifying its position as a global leader in multi-sensor-fusion-based intelligent floor cleaning robotics.
About Sparkoz Technology Corporation
Sparkoz Technology designs and builds some of the world's most intelligent floor cleaning robots, powered by proprietary software, AI algorithms, and hardware technologies. Sparkoz robots are deployed in airports, supermarkets, hospitals, retailers, schools, and logistics centers worldwide — delivering smarter, safer, and more productive cleaning solutions.
For more information, visit www.sparkoz.com
Media Contact
Waley Shen, Sparkoz Technology Corporation, 1 4696846194, [email protected], Sparkoz Technology Corporation
SOURCE Sparkoz Technology Corporation
Share this article