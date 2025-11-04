Sparkoz Introduces 3D LiDAR Option for the TN70-Pro Platform at ISSA Show North America 2025

"We don't follow trends—we advance them. Our multi-sensor fusion strategy gives customers the flexibility to balance performance and cost across any environment." — Danny Cui, Founder & CEO, Sparkoz Technology Corporation Post this

"Our core strength has always been in how we make multiple sensors work together through AI and fusion algorithms," said Danny Cui, Founder and CEO of Sparkoz Technology Corporation. "3D LiDAR adds another dimension to that capability—enhancing perception in complex or reflective spaces and giving customers more flexibility to tailor performance to their needs.

The 3D LiDAR module is offered as an optional configuration, allowing users to select the optimal balance between capability and cost depending on their application.

The upgraded TN70-Pro continues Sparkoz's commitment to innovation following the success of its exclusive "Never-Lost"™ navigation software and is enhanced by AI-driven sensor fusion. The new 3D LiDAR expands this proven framework, enabling more robust mapping, positioning, and cleaning accuracy across diverse environments.

Visitors to ISSA Show North America 2025 (Booth #2741) will have the opportunity to experience the TN70-Pro in live demonstrations, showcasing its advanced navigation, powerful cleaning performance, and smart automation capabilities.

"With customers across airports, hospitals, supermarkets, schools, and warehouses, Sparkoz continues to expand its global footprint," added Cui. "We don't follow trends—we advance them. The 3D LiDAR option is a natural evolution of our technology roadmap and another step toward becoming the global leader in intelligent cleaning robotics."

About Sparkoz Technology Corporation: Designing and building the world's most intelligent floor cleaning robots using our own software and hardware patents, and designs. Proven and working in Airports, Supermarkets, Retailers, and many other properties that seek innovative floor cleaning solutions to increase productivity.

