Sparkoz's New "Never-Lost" Robot 360 Software enables Floor Cleaning Robot

Sparkoz's New "Never-Lost" Robot 360 Software enables TN-70 Floor Cleaning Robot Always Knows Where It Is

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sparkoz Technology Corporation today announced a new software release for its autonomous floor cleaning robot, the TN-70, highlighting its "Never-Lost"™ capabilities. This new robot software release allows the world's most intelligent floor cleaning robot, TN-70, to create a 360-degree map using over 22 built-in robot sensors and 3 different sensor technologies including LiDAR, sonar, ToF, and monocular cameras managed on encrypted cloud storage. Also included are OTA updates and automatic digital reports that are all free for the customers to use for the life of the product.

"Our TN-70 robot autonomously identifies entire areas, all obstacles, and various objects," states Danny Cui, Founder and President of Sparkoz Technology Corporation. "Unlike existing robotic floor scrubbers and automated cleaning robots on the market that often get lost, confused, or rely on unsightly stickers for navigation, the TN-70 accomplishes all this and more with our new 'Never-Lost' software release."

The benefits of the new "Never-Lost" Software partnership include.

The robot always knows where it is eliminating robot rescues

Free OTA updates allow for more, newer features in the future

No stickers or wall codes are required on the walls

"Our goals have been and continue to be to develop and supply the Floor Cleaning industry with the most intelligent robot in the world," says Danny "This latest development is another testament to our unwavering commitment to our customers and the marketplace, further cementing our position as offering the best robot cleaner for hard floors and AI robot cleaning solutions."

About Sparkoz Technology Corporation: Designing and building the world's most intelligent floor-cleaning robots using our own software and hardware patents and designs. Proven and working in Airports, Supermarkets, Retailers, and many other properties that seek innovative floor cleaning solutions to increase productivity. For more information check our our website https://sparkoz.com/ or email us at [email protected]

Media Contact

Waley Shen, Sparkoz Technology Corporation, 1 4696846194, [email protected], www.sparkoz.com

SOURCE Sparkoz Technology Corporation; Sparkoz Technology Corporation