Sparrow BioAcoustics and Killick Capital host launch event for Canada's First Cardiac AI Application - Stethophone

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sparrow BioAcoustics, a pioneering Canadian company in the field of bioacoustic medical technology, together with lead investor Killick Capital, is proud to announce the official launch of Stethophone, the first of its kind Cardiac AI application, now available in Canada.

The launch event took place on November 6 at the Emera Innovation Exchange in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, bringing together distinguished guests from the medical and science communities, provincial and local government officials, members of the press, and key leaders from the medical technology sector.

Stethophone is groundbreaking smartphone application that delivers AI-powered analysis of heart sounds, empowering patients and healthcare professionals alike with cutting-edge tools for early detection of cardiac anomalies. The innovative application was developed entirely by Canadian company Sparrow BioAcoustics and represents a significant leap forward in healthcare technology.

"At Sparrow, we are committed to revolutionizing cardiac care with technology that allows individuals to take charge of their heart health," said Mark Opauszky, CEO of Sparrow BioAcoustics.

The Government of Canada, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), is provided federal contribution of $500,000 to Sparrow BioAcoustics to assist with business and product development activities.

"Sparrow BioAcoustics is doing amazing work in the fight against heart disease right here in Newfoundland and Labrador," said the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA. "With tech like their Stethophone, they are making it easier for folks to access quality heart care in their own homes."

Attendees at the event were the first in Canada to see and experience the power of Stethophone firsthand. In a live demonstration, guests had the opportunity to try the application themselves and even download it directly from the Apple App Store.

The launch event highlighted the pivotal role that Stethophone will play in Canada's medical landscape, further cementing the country's leadership in healthcare innovation.

With its recent approval from Health Canada, Sparrow BioAcoustics is poised to make a lasting impact on both the local and the global stage of medical technology.

For more information about Stethophone and Sparrow BioAcoustics, visit https://stethophone.com/.

About Sparrow BioAcoustics

Sparrow BioAcoustics, with offices in Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, is leading the Software as a Medical Device industry in new directions for cardiac and pulmonary disease detection. Our team of physicians, engineers and data scientists are working to unlock the richest source of diagnostic information about cardiac and pulmonary conditions. Our mission is to help the millions of people at-risk and suffering from cardiac and respiratory disease to live longer, healthier lives enabled by earlier detection and quicker treatment.

