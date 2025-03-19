Sparrow BioAcoustics Announces Limited Release of Stethophone PRO for Clinicians

Stethophone PRO is going to offer an accessible mechanism to detect more cardiac pathology than ever before Post this

Instant analysis: A new class of AI leveraging the diagnostics richness of sound data to help screen for murmurs, visualize heart rate anomalies, and other indicators, aiding clinicians in the identification of conditions such as valvular heart disease, cardiomyopathy, and atrial fibrillation.

Scalability and accessibility: As the first a purely software-based solution of its kind, Stethophone PRO can be deployed instantly, to large groups, across clinical, remote and at-home settings, eliminating the need to maintain and ship hardware.

Point-of-symptom capture: Allows for easy recording, storage, and sharing of instant results, facilitating collaboration among healthcare professionals and enabling remote patient assessments.

"No one carries a camera anymore, but we take more pictures than ever because technology allowed for simple and accessible image capture through our phones. Carrying a stethoscope will soon be obsolete too and Stethophone PRO is going to offer that same simple and accessible mechanism to detect more cardiac pathology than ever before" says Dr. Jamie McCabe, director, cardiac catheterization laboratory, UW medical centre section chief.

"The system's AI has achieved some of the highest clinical accuracy seen for this mode of diagnostics, while the audio quality has surpassed most stethoscopes in use today." says Nadia Ivanova, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Sparrow.

In addition to clinical use, Stethophone has already been used by tens of thousands of people at home to share critical cardiac insights with their medical providers. "Proving that anyone, even people at home, can capture medical quality cardiac data was an important step to making access to early detection available everywhere." says Dr. Yaroslav Shpak, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at Sparrow.

During this limited release phase, clinicians are invited to download and experience Stethophone PRO firsthand. To participate or request more information, please visit www.stethophone.com/us/en or contact Sparrow directly at [email protected].

About Sparrow BioAcoustics:

Sparrow BioAcoustics is dedicated to developing innovative solutions that enhance healthcare delivery and patient outcomes. Stethophone was designed and built by a team of cardiology and bioacoustics specialists, data scientists, and engineers. The goal was to make a well-understood and information-rich diagnostic mode accessible to wider number of healthcare providers and everyday users everywhere. Driving more people to the right care at the right time.

