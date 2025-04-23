Sparrow BioAcoustics Appoints Tanaya Greer Meaders as Senior Vice President of Medical Business Development

Tanaya joins Sparrow at a pivotal time, following the launch of Stethophone PRO, a groundbreaking innovation set to transform accessibility to early detection of structural and rhythmic heart issues while significantly impacting provider economics.

ST. JOHN'S, NL, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sparrow BioAcoustics, the company behind the world's first Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) cardiac AI that runs entirely on smartphones, today announced the appointment of Tanaya Greer Meaders as Senior Vice President of Medical Business Development. Tanaya joins Sparrow at a pivotal time, following the launch of Stethophone PRO, a groundbreaking innovation set to transform accessibility to early detection of structural and rhythmic heart issues while significantly impacting provider economics.

"Tanaya's leadership in clinical strategy, key opinion leader engagement, and patient advocacy makes her a critical addition to our team," said Mark Opauszky, CEO of Sparrow BioAcoustics. "Her passion for improving patient outcomes and aligning strategic goals with mission-driven execution will be invaluable as we scale Stethophone to reach millions worldwide."

Tanaya has a consistent and successful track record in spearheading strategies that drive impactful change in medical device, healthcare, and technology industries. Her addition to the Sparrow team will expand Stethophone's reach and improve cardiac screening accessibility.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Sparrow BioAcoustics on our shared mission to provide population-level cardiac screening," said Tanaya Greer Meaders. "It's exciting to be part of this innovative SaMD platform, where clinically rich heart sounds can help us hear what's otherwise inaudible and confirm what we can already detect!"

Tanaya holds a BSN in Nursing from the Medical College of Georgia and completed pre-med/organic chemistry studies at the University of Georgia. She maintains a current valid Georgia RN License.

Sparrow BioAcoustics' Stethophone represents a major leap forward in AI-powered cardiac screening. This innovation holds the potential to fundamentally reshape healthcare delivery, reduce diagnostic delays, and improve economic efficiencies for providers.

