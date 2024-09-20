Sparrow BioAcoustics closes 13 million in seed financing

The 13-million-dollar financing was led by Killick Capital, Klister Credit and Pelorus Ventures. Closing of the round represents a huge step forward for the small Canadian medical AI startup, and a big vote of confidence for their rapid progress.
ST. JOHN'S, NL , Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sparrow BioAcoustics [Sparrow], a pioneer in the field of bioacoustic AI technology, announces the that it has closed its seed financing round. The 13-million-dollar financing was led by Killick Capital, Klister Credit and Pelorus Ventures. Closing of the round represents a huge step forward for the small Canadian medical AI startup, and a big vote of confidence for their rapid progress.
"The team at Sparrow pushed past numerous scientific, regulatory and business obstacles to get this stage. They have accomplished things that will lead to helping millions of people in a whole new way" says Killick President Mark Dobbin.
Sparrow is an SaMD (Software as a Medical Device), and the first medically cleared product that uses people's smartphones to capture and decipher cardiac sounds. "In the last 100 days, normal everyday people successfully made 30,000 medical grade heart recordings" says Chief Product Officer Nadia Ivanova. "People use the system with a 96% success rate on their first try."
Sparrow has been in the news recently for several breakthroughs in detection of cardiac anomalies, as well as several medical authority clearances including FDA. "There is a future where people can screen for cardiac and pulmonary problems anywhere any time, and that future is really close now" says Dr. Yaroslav Shpak, Chief Medical Officer.
The team at Sparrow is expected to follow up with further announcements in the coming weeks "We have some big things on the horizon, and we are heads-down getting ready" says CEO Mark Attila Opauszky.
To learn more about Stethophone and Sparrow BioAcoustics, please visit https://stethophone.com/.
About Sparrow BioAcoustics
Sparrow BioAcoustics, with offices in Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, is leading the Software as a Medical Device industry in new directions for cardiac and pulmonary disease detection. Our team of physicians, engineers and data scientists are working to unlock the richest source of diagnostic information about cardiac and pulmonary conditions. Our mission is to help the millions of people at-risk and suffering from cardiac and respiratory disease to live longer, healthier lives enabled by earlier detection and quicker treatment.
