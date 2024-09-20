Sparrow BioAcoustics closes 13 million in seed financing

"There is a future where people can screen for cardiac and pulmonary problems anywhere any time, and that future is really close now" - Dr. Yaroslav Shpak, Chief Medical Officer Sparrow BioAcoustics. Post this

Sparrow is an SaMD (Software as a Medical Device), and the first medically cleared product that uses people's smartphones to capture and decipher cardiac sounds. "In the last 100 days, normal everyday people successfully made 30,000 medical grade heart recordings" says Chief Product Officer Nadia Ivanova. "People use the system with a 96% success rate on their first try."

Sparrow has been in the news recently for several breakthroughs in detection of cardiac anomalies, as well as several medical authority clearances including FDA. "There is a future where people can screen for cardiac and pulmonary problems anywhere any time, and that future is really close now" says Dr. Yaroslav Shpak, Chief Medical Officer.

The team at Sparrow is expected to follow up with further announcements in the coming weeks "We have some big things on the horizon, and we are heads-down getting ready" says CEO Mark Attila Opauszky.

Sparrow BioAcoustics, with offices in Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, is leading the Software as a Medical Device industry in new directions for cardiac and pulmonary disease detection. Our team of physicians, engineers and data scientists are working to unlock the richest source of diagnostic information about cardiac and pulmonary conditions. Our mission is to help the millions of people at-risk and suffering from cardiac and respiratory disease to live longer, healthier lives enabled by earlier detection and quicker treatment.

