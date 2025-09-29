Sparrow BioAcoustics joins Innovators' Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sparrow BioAcoustics has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation (the Center) Innovator's Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovators' Network is a consortium connecting entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers to advance cardiovascular and brain health innovation. Innovators' Network members also have the opportunity to access the Association's digital evidence-based scientific guidelines and clinical recommendations as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including building models for clinical outcome studies, which lowers the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

"The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient and effective development of healthcare technology," said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), chair of the American Heart Association's Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University. "Joining the Innovators' Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena."

"Sparrow BioAcoustics is honored to join the AHA Innovators Network. At a time when millions of Americans remain undiagnosed with valvular heart disease, we are committed to advancing earlier, more equitable detection," said Mark Opauszky, CEO of Sparrow BioAcoustics.

Sparrow BioAcoustics joins the Innovators' Network bringing with them their flagship product, Stethophone Pro™ with Cardiac AI.

Sparrow BioAcoustics is advancing early detection of valvular heart disease through AI phonoscopy, a smartphone-based technology that captures, enhances, and analyzes heart sounds for structural and rhythmic anomalies. Stethophone™ makes early detection fast and accessible across clinics, hospitals, and the home, addressing the growing burden of undiagnosed VHD and optimizing referral paths for echocardiography and intervention.

