Sparrow Bioacoustics, Maker of the Groundbreaking Stethophone, Launches First AI for Consumers Focused on Cardiac Diseases

"Stethophone embodies our commitment to provide everyone everywhere with the power, agency and access to fight heart disease right in their own hands." Post this

Stethophone works by harnessing the built-in microphone of a smartphone to capture the nuanced sounds of the heart. Through sophisticated bioacoustics engineering, these sounds are then filtered to provide clear, medical-grade diagnostic signals. The recently approved release in Ukraine further interprets these sounds using Sparrow's proprietary AI to identify common rhythmic and structural anomalies of the heart.

This historic innovation means that detecting or ruling out numerous conditions can happen faster and be more accessible, for millions of people, with only a download. Citizens of Ukraine who are now living without reliable, in-person access to their primary care doctors or cardiac specialists can now share real cardiac medical data collected at home. With the assistance of the AI, doctors can more easily identify cardiac symptoms and make faster recommendations to seek specialized care or further testing.

Sparrow was the first company to redefine how diagnostically rich chest sounds could be captured, augmented and visualized, and the first to receive FDA clearance as a class II medical device for a smart-phone based stethoscope for consumer use. Sparrow will be giving North American audiences a first look at the new cardiac AI approved for use in Ukraine at Collision Conference in Toronto, Canada between June 17 and June 20. The team will be conducting live, hands on demos for thousands of attendees of the show.

"We are at the forefront of a revolution in personalized heart health," said Mark Attila Opauzsky, CEO of Sparrow BioAcoustics. "Stethophone embodies our commitment to provide everyone everywhere with the power, agency and access to fight heart disease right in their own hands. We are deeply privileged to have a chance to apply our work to first help the millions of people displaced by war in Ukraine who are symptomatic or concerned about their heart health." Stethophone cardiac AI is currently only available in Ukraine through the Ukraine Apple AppStore and is not cleared for use in USA or Canada. To learn more about Stethophone and Sparrow BioAcoustics, please visit https://stethophone.com/.

About Sparrow BioAcoustics

Sparrow BioAcoustics, with offices in Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and Toronto, Canada, is leading the Software as a Medical Device industry in new directions for cardiac and pulmonary disease detection. Our team of physicians, engineers and data scientists are working to unlock the richest source of diagnostic information about cardiac and pulmonary conditions. Our mission is to help the millions of people at-risk and suffering from cardiac and respiratory disease to live longer, healthier lives enabled by earlier detection and quicker treatment.

Media Contact

Elle Woulfe, Sparrow Bioacoustics, 1 6172567185, [email protected], https://stethophone.com/

SOURCE Sparrow Bioacoustics