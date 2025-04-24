Sparrow BioAcoustics Names Gary Lickovitch as Chief Commercial Officer

Gary joins Sparrow at a pivotal moment following the launch of Stethophone® PRO, a groundbreaking innovation that is set to transform accessibility to early detection of structural and rhythmic heart issues while also significantly impacting provider economics.

ST. JOHN'S, NL, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sparrow BioAcoustics, the company behind the world's first Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) cardiac AI that runs entirely on smartphones, today announced the appointment of Gary Lickovitch as Chief Commercial Officer. Gary joins Sparrow at a pivotal moment following the launch of Stethophone PRO, a groundbreaking innovation that is set to transform accessibility to early detection of structural and rhythmic heart issues while also significantly impacting provider economics.

"Gary's deep expertise in commercial strategy, market expansion, and growth in the medtech space makes him the perfect addition to our leadership team," said Mark Opauszky, CEO of Sparrow BioAcoustics. "His track record of scaling businesses and driving adoption of transformative medical technologies aligns with our vision of making high-quality cardiac screening accessible to millions globally."

Lickovitch is a seasoned executive with extensive experience leading commercialization efforts across the medtech and medical device industries. Most recently, as Chief Commercial Officer at Rampart IC, he scaled the company's commercial operations from zero to $30 million in just two and a half years. Prior to that, he held leadership roles at Corindus Vascular Robotics (Siemens), Boston Scientific, and Abbott Vascular, consistently delivering double-digit revenue growth and building high-performing teams.

"As Chief Commercial Officer at Sparrow BioAcoustics, I am committed to driving innovation and delivering impactful solutions that enhance healthcare through cutting-edge technology," said Gary Lickovitch. "I focus on building strategic partnerships, scaling our commercial operations, and ensuring our groundbreaking AI-powered Stethophone reaches millions of patients worldwide, improving patient outcomes and revolutionizing how we approach diagnostics."

Lickovitch holds a Bachelor of Science from The Ohio State University, where he was a three-year letterman in football, and completed the Authentic Leadership PLD Program at Harvard Business School.

Sparrow BioAcoustics' Stethophone represents a major leap forward in AI-powered cardiac screening. This advancement holds the potential to fundamentally reshape healthcare delivery, reduce diagnostic delays, and improve economic efficiencies for providers.

For more information, visit www.sparrowbioacoustics.com.

