Spas of America Unveils the 2026 Spa Collection Across North America

"The Spa Collection continues to evolve each year," said Craig Oliver, President of Spas of America. "It reflects not only the quality of these individual destinations, but also the growing desire for travel experiences that restore, inspire, and reconnect us with ourselves and the world around us." Post this

From coastal retreats and lakeside sanctuaries to mountain escapes and urban wellness hubs, the 2026 collection showcases a diverse range of destinations across 15 spa and wellness categories, helping travelers discover experiences tailored to their lifestyle and wellbeing.

New for 2026

This year's collection welcomes several inspiring new additions:

Sunny's Spa & Beauty Lounge, The Seabird Resort — Oceanside, California

Just steps from the Pacific, Sunny's Spa captures the essence of relaxed Southern California living. With ocean views, light-filled interiors, and a contemporary coastal aesthetic, it offers an effortless, uplifting approach to wellness.

Immersion Spa + Wellness at Naturally Pacific Resort — Campbell River, British Columbia

Shaped by the natural beauty of Vancouver Island's eastern coastline, this serene retreat blends elemental design with curated wellness experiences. The result is a calming, refined space that feels both grounded and restorative.

The Spa at Cache Creek — Brooks, California

Set amid the rolling hills of Capay Valley, this AAA Four Diamond resort spa pairs expansive landscapes with elevated amenities. It's a place where open skies and thoughtful design create a balanced, energizing escape.

Spa Kyoto at The Lodge of Four Seasons — Lake Ozark, Missouri

Overlooking tranquil waters in the American heartland, Spa Kyoto introduces a Japanese-inspired philosophy of wellness. Rooted in simplicity and balance, it offers a quiet, holistic approach to relaxation and care.

The 2026 Spa Collection brings together a thoughtfully selected group of destinations across North America, including:

Aarna Spa, Pasea Hotel & Spa, Huntington Beach, California

Aspira Spa at the Osthoff Resort, Lake Elkhart, Wisconsin

Astral Spa, Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, Hot Springs, Arkansas

Azure Palm Hot Springs, Desert Hot Springs, California

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, Miami, Florida

The Catamaran Spa, Catamaran Hotel, San Diego, California

CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa, Carefree, Arizona

Crystal Spa at Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville, Michigan

Elan Brio Spa, Green Lake, Wisconsin

Elements Spa at Minerals Hotel, Vernon, New Jersey

Elora Mill, Elora, Ontario

Grotto Spa, Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Resort & Spa, Parksville, British Columbia

Immersion Spa + Wellness at Naturally Pacific Resort, Campbell River, British Columbia

Kingfisher Pacific Resort & Spa, Courtney, British Columbia

The L Spa and Wellness Centre, Grande Prairie, Alberta

The Lodge at Woodloch, Hawley, Pennsylvania

Miraj Hammam Spa, Shangri-La, Toronto, Ontario

The Pearle Hotel & Spa, Burlington, Ontario

Reflections Spa, Grand Cascade Lodge, Hamburg, New Jersey

Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, Blue Mountains, Ontario

Serrano Spa, Yammava' Resort & Casino, Highland, California

Skʌ:nʌ́: The Spa at Turning Stone, Verona, New York

Sole'renity Spa at the Artesian Hotel, Sulphur, Oklahoma

The Spa at The Omni Homestead Resort & Spa, Hot Springs, Virginia

Spa Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula, California

The Spa at Gervasi Vineyard Resort, Canton, Ohio

Spa Kyoto at The Lodge of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Missouri

The Spa at Cache Creek, Brooks, California

The Spa at Langdon Hall, Cambridge, Ontario

The Spa at Q, 124 on Queen, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

The Spa at Séc-he, Palm Springs, California

The Spa at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lincoln, California

The Spa at Torrey Pines, La Jolla, California

Spa Walden, Walden Inn & Spa, Aurora, Ohio

The Spa at White Oaks Resort, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

Appellation Lodi – Wine & Roses Resort and Spa, Lodi, California

Ste. Anne's Spa, Grafton, Ontario

Strata Spa, Garden of the Gods Resort, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Sunny's Spa & Beauty Lounge, Seabird Resort, Oceanside, California

The Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente, Rancho Mirage, California

Turtle Cove Spa, Mountain Harbor Resort, Mount Ida, Arkansas

Usva Spa, Moncton, New Brunswick

Woodlands Spa, Nemacolin, Farmington, Pennsylvania

About Spas of America

Launched in 2005, Spas of America is the largest spa and wellness travel website, showcasing North America's leading resort, hotel, and destination health spas. Spas of America's target audience is 90% US and Canada; 70% female; 25-65 years of age (39 median); college educated; high household income; and lifestyle, health, and travel oriented. Over one million consumers visit Spas of America's digital properties each year. Discover your favorite spa and wellness experience at www.spasofamerica.com.

Media Contact

Craig Oliver, Spas of America, 1 6043287700, [email protected], https://www.spasofamerica.com/

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SOURCE Spas of America