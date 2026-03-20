Spas of America Unveils the 2026 Spa Collection Across North America

Discover a curated selection of standout spa and wellness destinations across North America.
VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spas of America has unveiled its 2026 Spa Collection, a curated selection of exceptional independent spa and wellness destinations across the United States and Canada.
Launched on the first day of spring, the 2026 Spa Collection highlights properties that reflect the evolving spirit of wellness travel, places where thoughtful design, natural surroundings, and personalized experiences come together to create meaningful moments of rest and renewal.
From coastal retreats and lakeside sanctuaries to mountain escapes and urban wellness hubs, the 2026 collection showcases a diverse range of destinations across 15 spa and wellness categories, helping travelers discover experiences tailored to their lifestyle and wellbeing.
New for 2026
This year's collection welcomes several inspiring new additions:
Sunny's Spa & Beauty Lounge, The Seabird Resort — Oceanside, California
Just steps from the Pacific, Sunny's Spa captures the essence of relaxed Southern California living. With ocean views, light-filled interiors, and a contemporary coastal aesthetic, it offers an effortless, uplifting approach to wellness.
Immersion Spa + Wellness at Naturally Pacific Resort — Campbell River, British Columbia
Shaped by the natural beauty of Vancouver Island's eastern coastline, this serene retreat blends elemental design with curated wellness experiences. The result is a calming, refined space that feels both grounded and restorative.
The Spa at Cache Creek — Brooks, California
Set amid the rolling hills of Capay Valley, this AAA Four Diamond resort spa pairs expansive landscapes with elevated amenities. It's a place where open skies and thoughtful design create a balanced, energizing escape.
Spa Kyoto at The Lodge of Four Seasons — Lake Ozark, Missouri
Overlooking tranquil waters in the American heartland, Spa Kyoto introduces a Japanese-inspired philosophy of wellness. Rooted in simplicity and balance, it offers a quiet, holistic approach to relaxation and care.
The 2026 Spa Collection brings together a thoughtfully selected group of destinations across North America, including:
Aarna Spa, Pasea Hotel & Spa, Huntington Beach, California
Aspira Spa at the Osthoff Resort, Lake Elkhart, Wisconsin
Astral Spa, Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, Hot Springs, Arkansas
Azure Palm Hot Springs, Desert Hot Springs, California
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, Miami, Florida
The Catamaran Spa, Catamaran Hotel, San Diego, California
CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa, Carefree, Arizona
Crystal Spa at Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville, Michigan
Elan Brio Spa, Green Lake, Wisconsin
Elements Spa at Minerals Hotel, Vernon, New Jersey
Elora Mill, Elora, Ontario
Grotto Spa, Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Resort & Spa, Parksville, British Columbia
Immersion Spa + Wellness at Naturally Pacific Resort, Campbell River, British Columbia
Kingfisher Pacific Resort & Spa, Courtney, British Columbia
The L Spa and Wellness Centre, Grande Prairie, Alberta
The Lodge at Woodloch, Hawley, Pennsylvania
Miraj Hammam Spa, Shangri-La, Toronto, Ontario
The Pearle Hotel & Spa, Burlington, Ontario
Reflections Spa, Grand Cascade Lodge, Hamburg, New Jersey
Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, Blue Mountains, Ontario
Serrano Spa, Yammava' Resort & Casino, Highland, California
Skʌ:nʌ́: The Spa at Turning Stone, Verona, New York
Sole'renity Spa at the Artesian Hotel, Sulphur, Oklahoma
The Spa at The Omni Homestead Resort & Spa, Hot Springs, Virginia
Spa Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula, California
The Spa at Gervasi Vineyard Resort, Canton, Ohio
Spa Kyoto at The Lodge of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Missouri
The Spa at Cache Creek, Brooks, California
The Spa at Langdon Hall, Cambridge, Ontario
The Spa at Q, 124 on Queen, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
The Spa at Séc-he, Palm Springs, California
The Spa at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lincoln, California
The Spa at Torrey Pines, La Jolla, California
Spa Walden, Walden Inn & Spa, Aurora, Ohio
The Spa at White Oaks Resort, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
Appellation Lodi – Wine & Roses Resort and Spa, Lodi, California
Ste. Anne's Spa, Grafton, Ontario
Strata Spa, Garden of the Gods Resort, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Sunny's Spa & Beauty Lounge, Seabird Resort, Oceanside, California
The Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente, Rancho Mirage, California
Turtle Cove Spa, Mountain Harbor Resort, Mount Ida, Arkansas
Usva Spa, Moncton, New Brunswick
Woodlands Spa, Nemacolin, Farmington, Pennsylvania
About Spas of America
Launched in 2005, Spas of America is the largest spa and wellness travel website, showcasing North America's leading resort, hotel, and destination health spas. Spas of America's target audience is 90% US and Canada; 70% female; 25-65 years of age (39 median); college educated; high household income; and lifestyle, health, and travel oriented. Over one million consumers visit Spas of America's digital properties each year. Discover your favorite spa and wellness experience at www.spasofamerica.com.
Media Contact
Craig Oliver, Spas of America, 1 6043287700, [email protected], https://www.spasofamerica.com/
SOURCE Spas of America
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