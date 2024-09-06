Spatial Visualization of Capsid-Dependent Viral Tropism using RNAscope™ ISH Technology, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Therefore, the selection of engineered capsids that demonstrate desirable properties is critical to making informed decisions for AAV-based gene therapies. Post this

The RNAscope ISH assay guides the selection of the optimal capsid, demonstrates improved and selective transduction of the viral vector to safely deliver cargo intracellularly and improves tissue tropism with functional efficiency as well as persistence over time.

In this webinar, the attendees will also learn about Bio-Techne's flexible, scalable multi-omic service offerings with expert end-to-end RNAscope Professional Assay Services (PAS), including early access to new assay capabilities.

Register for this webinar today to know how capsid engineering and the RNAscope ISH assay can dramatically enhance the specificity, efficacy and safety of gene therapies.

Join Sharel Figueredo, PhD, Sr. Manager, Biopharma Business Dev. Spatial Biology Division, Bio-Techne, for the live webinar on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Spatial Visualization of Capsid-Dependent Viral Tropism using RNAscope™ ISH Technology.

