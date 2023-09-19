Spatially Health Appoints Tom Fluegel to Advisory Board to Foster Advancements and Expansion in Healthcare

"Tom's extensive knowledge of quality improvement and his years of experience will be crucial in shaping the trajectory of Spatially Health and amplifying our influence" stated Dr. Hillit Meidar-Alfi, the CEO and co-founder of Spatially Health. Tweet this

Tom has held leadership roles in the healthcare industry for more than 25 years. For the past decade, he has served as the Chief Operating Officer for the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), a non-profit organization driving healthcare quality improvement through accreditation, measurement, and government contracting. Tom leads all aspects of strategic planning, business planning, and operational execution to achieve NCQA's mission and goals. Prior to NCQA, he served as Chief Operating Officer for a subsidiary of Coventry Health Care.

Previously, he held diverse leadership positions at UnitedHealth Group, including two Vice President posts, Chief Information Officer, and Senior Vice President for Client Operations. He also directed group administration, sales, and account management activities with Cigna, as well as acquisitions, integration, and operations at SafeGuard Health Enterprises. Tom holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Washington University in St. Louis and an MBA from the University of Miami.

Spatially Health is growing at a rapid pace. The number of organizations already using the Equity EqualizerTM platform to address SDOH include ACO Health Partners, in Jacksonville, Florida, Asaar Medical, a Boca Raton, Florida-based ACO Reach Organization, Shore Quality Partners, an ACO Reach Organization in New Jersey and ilumed, an Accountable Care Organization REACH, based in Jupiter, Florida.

The platform continues to evolve, helping ACOs gain deeper insights into their patient populations, identify health disparities, and allocate resources effectively to reduce compliance and financial risks and promote health equity. Spatially Health will continue working with its partners to introduce new capabilities and ensure they are fully leveraged to advance health equity.

Spatially Health's Equity Equalizer™ platform pinpoints specific obstacles to each patient's health equity and recommends tailored solutions to stimulate patient involvement and boost the effectiveness of healthcare management strategies, culminating in better health results.

About Spatially Health

Founded in 2019, Spatially Health provides intelligent decision support and guidance platforms for risk-based organizations that are focused on improving the quality of health outcomes for vulnerable populations. Spatially Health is a female-founded and female-lead team, founded by Hillit Meidar-Alfi, Ph.D., and Adi Segal. Spatially Health is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

The company's Equity Equalizer PlatformTM helps risk-based entities lower compliance and financial risks while improving the quality of health outcomes for vulnerable populations. Spatially Health is an SDOH expert whose platform ties SDOH factors to health outcomes and costs. The platform's proprietary models leverage location intelligence and spatial analytics that go beyond ZIP codes and provide granular patient insights at the hyper-local level. Spatially Health helps identify and quantify SDOH health barriers at the individual level, guiding decision-makers on where and how to allocate resources to maximize positive impact and promote equity. For more information on Spatially Health, visit http://www.SpatiallyHealth.com or connect with Spatially Health on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

