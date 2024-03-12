Spatially Health Names Leigh Ann Ruggles to Its Advisory Board to Drive Healthcare Innovation and Growth

Leigh Ann's extensive experience and strong relationships within the healthcare market, along with her tenacious abilities to build and shape solutions, will play a vital role in directing Spatially Health's path and enhancing our impact"-Spatially Health CEO, Dr. Hillit Meidar-Alfi Post this

"I am honored to welcome Leigh Ann Ruggles to our Advisory Board," stated Dr. Hillit Meidar-Alfi, the CEO and co-founder of Spatially Health. "Leigh Ann's extensive experience and strong relationships within the healthcare market, along with her tenacious abilities to build and shape solutions, will play a vital role in directing Spatially Health's path and enhancing our impact," says Spatially Health CEO and co-founder Hillit Meidar-Alfi.

"Spatially Health's ability to close gaps in social determinants of health at the hyper-local level supports those who work with our country's most vulnerable populations – allowing these providers to close these gaps in care both efficiently and effectively so they can focus on their patients' clinical needs", stated Ruggles.

Leigh Ann has held leadership roles in the healthcare industry for more than 20 years. Specifically within the digital health landscape, Ruggles has a strong background across the entire client lifecycle, from revenue acquisition to retaining and growing market share, with deep expertise in all facets of Go-to-Market (GTM) functions.

Most recently, Leigh Ann served as Chief Commercial Officer for GuideWell Venture Group, the diversified business arm of GuideWell / Florida Blue, where she oversaw growth and clients across a portfolio of companies. In this role, she founded and built high-performing sales, marketing, and client success strategies to maximize the Venture Group portfolio by replacing unprofitable businesses with businesses in more attractive high-margin company products. During her time there, she doubled the valuation of one company, leading to a successful exit, while pivoting the product and market approach of a second company to address the fast-growing market for value-based care.

Before GuideWell, Leigh Ann served as Chief Commercial Officer for Onlife Health where she was responsible for the entire client lifecycle, holding P&L responsibility for acquiring, implementing, retaining, and growing clients and market share. Before Onlife Health, Leigh Ann led the Go-to-Market (GTM) organizations for both MDLIVE, a leading telehealth provider, as well as Verizon Mobile Health.

Leigh Ann has extensive experience in volunteer leadership positions, having served several years on the Board of the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association Mid-Atlantic Chapter, including 2 terms as President. In addition, she served as a founding Board member for ECAN, the Esophageal Cancer Action Network.

Spatially Health is experiencing rapid and steady growth and expansion, as it continues to increase its network of organizations and clients since its initial launch. The number of organizations already using the Equity EqualizerTM platform to address SDOH include Rosarium Health, VBCare Network, based in Phoenix, Arizona, Palm Beach ACO, located in West Palm Beach, Florida, Asaar Medical, a Boca Raton, Florida-based ACO Reach Organization, Shore Quality Partners, an ACO Reach Organization in New Jersey and illumed, an Accountable Care Organization REACH, based in Jupiter, Florida.

The platform continues to evolve, helping ACOs gain deeper insights into their patient populations, identify health disparities, and allocate resources effectively to reduce compliance and financial risks and promote health equity. Spatially Health will continue working with its partners to introduce new capabilities and ensure they are fully leveraged to advance health equity.

Spatially Health's Equity Equalizer™ platform pinpoints specific obstacles to each patient's health equity and recommends tailored solutions to stimulate patient involvement and boost the effectiveness of healthcare management strategies, culminating in better health results.

For high-resolution images and additional information on Leigh Ann, click here.

About Spatially Health

Founded in 2019, Spatially Health provides intelligent decision support and guidance platforms for risk-based organizations that are focused on improving the quality of health outcomes for vulnerable populations. Spatially Health is a female-founded and female-lead team, founded by Hillit Meidar-Alfi, Ph.D., and Adi Segal. Spatially Health is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

The company's Equity EqualizerTM Platform helps risk-based entities lower compliance and financial risks while improving the quality of health outcomes for vulnerable populations. Spatially Health is an SDOH expert whose platform ties SDOH factors to health outcomes and costs. The platform's proprietary models leverage location intelligence and spatial analytics that go beyond ZIP codes and provide granular patient insights at the hyper-local level. Spatially helps identify and quantify SDOH health barriers at the individual level, guiding decision makers on where and how to allocate resources to maximize positive impact and promote equity. Spatially Health is certified Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.

For more information on Spatially Health, visit http://www.SpatiallyHealth.com or connect with Spatially Health on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Cessie Cerrato, Cessie C. Communications, 1 7862950493, [email protected], www.spatiallyhealth.com

SOURCE Spatially Health