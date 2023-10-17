Spatially Health Names Nicole Bradberry as Board Member to Drive Innovation and Growth in the Healthcare Space

Nicole Bradberry's shared passion for improving patient outcomes and collective knowledge of the industry will be instrumental in driving the future of Spatially Health, enhancing our ability to make a positive impact on global healthcare.- Dr. Hillit Meidar-Alfi, CEO Spatially Health. Tweet this

Nicole is passionate about changing healthcare and enabling physicians to provide high-quality, cost-effective, and consumer-focused care. Her expertise in leveraging cutting-edge technologies to revolutionize healthcare aligns seamlessly with Spatially Health's mission to improve patient outcomes and healthcare accessibility.

Bradberry is the Co-Founder of MIND 24-7 and the CEO of the Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs). Nicole is also the Founder of ValueH Network (valueh.com) which aggregates high-performing value-based care network providers to enable the best performance in value-based / risk-based contracts. Previously, she was the Co-Founder and Managing Partner for Cura Health Management and Co-Founder and President of Citra Health, both which created and managed ACOs and other risk-based contracts. She was also the Executive Director for ACO Health Partners, a Cura fully owned MSSP ACO based in Florida. Bradberry also spent 16 years as a senior executive within Cigna and United Healthcare.

Nicole holds a bachelor's degree in Statistics from the University of Florida. She is currently an Operating Partner for Empactful Capital, a former Board Member of Rose Health and Diabetes America, Board Advisor to Deep Risk Management, Convening Panel Member of the Florida State of Reform, Co-Founder of HealthChiefs, prior Board member of the Boys and Girls Club of NE Florida, and member of the Junior League. She has been recognized for her personal and professional achievements many times, recently as the nation's Outstanding Midmarket IT Leader of the Year and one of the Business Journal's "Women of Influence."

"I am honored to welcome Nicole Bradberry to our Board of Directors," said Dr. Hillit Meidar-Alfi, co-founder and CEO at Spatially Health. "Her shared passion for improving patient outcomes and her collective knowledge of the industry will be instrumental in driving the future of Spatially Health and enhancing our ability to make a positive impact on global healthcare."

Spatially Health is growing at a rapid pace. The number of organizations already using the Equity EqualizerTM platform to address SDOH include Palm Beach ACO located in West Palm Beach, Florida, ACO Health Partners, in Jacksonville, Florida, Asaar Medical, a Boca Raton FL-based ACO Reach Organization, Shore Quality Partners, an ACO Reach Organization in New Jersey and ilumed, an Accountable Care Organization REACH, based in Jupiter Florida.

The platform continues to evolve, helping ACOs gain deeper insights into their patient populations, identify health disparities, and allocate resources effectively to reduce compliance and financial risks and promote health equity. Spatially Health will continue working with its partners to introduce new capabilities and ensure they are fully leveraged to advance health equity.

Spatially Health's Equity Equalizer™ platform pinpoints specific obstacles to each patient's health equity and recommends tailored solutions to stimulate patient involvement and boost the effectiveness of healthcare management strategies, culminating in better health results.

About Spatially Health

Founded in 2019, Spatially Health provides intelligent decision support and guidance platforms for risk-based organizations that are focused on improving the quality of health outcomes for vulnerable populations. Spatially Health is a female-founded and female-lead team, founded by Hillit Meidar-Alfi, Ph.D., and Adi Segal. Spatially Health is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

The company's Equity Equalizer™ Platform helps risk-based entities lower compliance and financial risks while improving the quality of health outcomes for vulnerable populations. Spatially Health is an SDOH expert whose platform ties SDOH factors to health outcomes and costs. The platform's proprietary models leverage location intelligence and spatial analytics that go beyond ZIP codes and provide granular patient insights at the hyper-local level. Spatially helps identify and quantify SDOH health barriers at the individual level, guiding decision makers on where and how to allocate resources to maximize positive impact and promote equity. Spatially Health is certified Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States. For more information on Spatially Health, visit http://www.SpatiallyHealth.com or connect with Spatially Health on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Cessie Cerrato, Spatially Health, 1 7862950493, [email protected], www.spatiallyhealth.com

SOURCE Spatially Health