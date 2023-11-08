Spatiam Corporation to Demonstrate Interplanetary Networking Platform on the International Space Station

Through this technology demonstration, Spatiam aims to validate the advantages of leveraging a commercial operational, interoperable, and multi-administrative DTN network platform, enabling space agencies and commercial industries to connect and transfer data in LEO and cislunar space. Post this

"With the increased levels of activity in the low earth orbit and the upcoming missions to the Moon kickstarting the cislunar economy, there will be increased needs for data transfer and networking. In such scenarios, the conventional link-based communications approach to space networks is no longer practical or efficient. Having a commercial DTN platform is becoming critical to enable the growth of science activities in LEO and enable open communications in the lunar surface and other deep space destinations." Dr. Montilla added.

Delay and Disruption Tolerant Networking (DTN) is a technology requirement for LunaNet. LunaNet is NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) network architecture for cislunar operations. DTN is also being considered by the upcoming commercial space station operators to optimize communications in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The ISS National Laboratory works in unison with NASA to utilize the orbiting laboratory to its fullest capacity, sponsoring projects that bring value to humanity and enable commerce in LEO.

Through this technology demonstration, Spatiam aims to validate the advantages of leveraging a commercial operational, interoperable, and multi-administrative DTN network platform to manage network overlays and maximize network utilization of any space network, enabling agencies and commercial industries to connect and transfer data. Spatiam Corporation has selected Axiom Space as its implementation partner for the ISS technology demonstration.

The Spatiam DTN Platform is currently available for preview, contact [email protected] to learn more.

Research reported in this press release was awarded through ISS National Lab Research Announcement 2023-7: Technology Advancement and Applied Research Leveraging the ISS National Lab.

About Spatiam Corporation

Spatiam Corporation is leading the creation of Delay and Disruption Tolerant Networks with the SPATIAM DTN Platform. Spatiam's vision is to create a Commercial Interplanetary Internet. For more information, please visit www.spatiam.com.

