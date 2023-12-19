Spaulding Academy & Family Services Announces VP of Human Resources

"Bethany's exceptionally strong HR background coupled with her experience in human services is exactly what Spaulding Academy & Family Services needs to foster a culture that fully supports staff, children, and families," said Todd Emmons, CEO & President, Spaulding Academy & Family Services. Post this

In her role as VP of Human Resources, Earls oversees the human resources department and is responsible for ensuring Spaulding Academy & Family Services utilizes a strategic approach to human resources and fosters a supportive, creative, and positive work culture for employees. She also acts as a strategic partner to the CEO and executive leadership team to identify innovative, forward-thinking solutions to evolving challenges and helps ensure that the needs of the children served are integrated into all human resource operational decisions.

"Bethany's exceptionally strong HR background coupled with her experience in human services is exactly what Spaulding Academy & Family Services needs to foster a culture that fully supports staff, children, and families," said Todd Emmons, CEO & President, Spaulding Academy & Family Services. "The Board of Directors and our leadership team share my enthusiasm in welcoming Bethany to our team to help us shape the future of Spaulding Academy & Family Services."

Earning her Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification in 2010, Earls is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), and she holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Stonehill College. She also serves on the Ethics and Mission Board Committee at Catholic Medical Center.

ABOUT SPAULDING ACADEMY & FAMILY SERVICES

Spaulding Academy & Family Services is a leading provider of educational, residential, therapeutic, and community-based programs and services for families, and children and youth with neurological, emotional, behavioral, learning, or developmental challenges, including Autism Spectrum Disorder and those who have experienced significant trauma, abuse, or neglect. Established in 1871 as the New Hampshire Orphans Home and School for Industry, Spaulding Academy & Family Services is the oldest childcare organization in operation in the United States. It is a is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit that was formerly known as Spaulding Youth Center since 1958. Its scenic hilltop campus is located on more than 500 acres in Northfield, N.H., and welcomes boys and girls from ages 4 through 21 from around the state of New Hampshire and beyond. In addition to programs provided on the Northfield campus, Spaulding's community-based programs include foster family licensing, Individual Service Option (ISO) foster care, ISO in-home services, child health support services, and more for children ages 0 to 20 and their families. For information about Spaulding Academy & Family Services, visit http://www.SpauldingServices.org.

Media Contact

Ami D'Amelio, Spaulding Academy & Family Services, 6037035588, [email protected], www.SpauldingServices.org

SOURCE Spaulding Academy & Family Services