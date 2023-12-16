Spaulding Rehabilitation Announces Open Registration for Their Milestone Event, Regen Rehab '24, The 10th Annual International Symposium on Regenerative Rehabilitation

"We are thrilled to host the 10th edition of this atom-smashing event in Boston. Our program highlights the latest advancements in regenerative therapy, fostering a collaborative environment for professionals across various therapeutic domains to engage and share insights." Post this

Featured Keynote Speakers:

Ana Rodríguez Castillo is an artist, art historian, and art educator. In humanities and all scientific disciplines there is an awareness of the challenges around defining authorship, ownership of ideas, and recognizing the evolution and progress of innovation and discovery. In the popular, and Romantic notion, of genius – be it from a philosopher, author, artist, or scientist – the most important and amazing creations and discoveries materialize in solitude or isolation. But this model rarely, if ever, occurs in reality. All scientific discovery, artistic creation, and paradigm shifts in philosophy, art, and culture, are dependent on the interpretation and variation of what was done previously. What is critical is that the challenge of defining authorship and ownership of ideas is not limited to science. In fact, art and artists have struggled with similar challenges, which is what I will focus on in this presentation. Can an artist that works alone avoid having work read as an emulation, a copy, a version or an appropriation of another work? How original can an idea be? What determines ownership or authorship of an artwork? There is not a straightforward answer for these questions, but we should be carefully considering and reconsidering some of the rigid old-fashioned ideas and open a dialogue that acknowledges the complexities of creative work.

Alan Grodzinsky, ScD is the Director of MIT's Center for Biomedical Engineering and is Professor of Biological, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering in the MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) Departments of Biological Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering. Traumatic joint injuries can initiate degeneration of cartilage and other joint tissues in the presence of elevated inflammation, leading to post-traumatic osteoarthritis (PTOA). Such injuries are increasingly common, especially among young women who suffer ACL and meniscus tears during sports activities. The effects of mechanical loading on cartilage degradation and the potential for tissue regeneration after injury are not well-understood, but very important to clinical rehabilitation. There are currently no disease modifying drugs for osteoarthritis, and a major challenge is the ability to achieve sustained levels of therapeutics inside a target tissue with no off-target side effects. We use in vitro organ culture models to study the beneficial effects of mechanical loading and therapeutics to inhibit tissue degradation and cell death. Parallel in vitro and animal studies are aimed at targeted tissue drug delivery. Our most recent studies involve human knee cartilage-bone-synovium cocultures on Earth and launched to the International Space Station on SpaceX-17/21, the latter to study effects of microgravity and radiation on initiation and progression of OA-like disease, and the benefits of potential therapeutics.

Accompanying the presentations from this year's keynote speakers, Regen Rehab '24 will feature various other interactive presentations focused on restoring and revitalizing neuromuscular health at the intersection of regenerative medicine and rehabilitation, stem cell therapies and rehabilitation, and rebuilding cartilage with tissue engineering.

Additionally, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital's 10th Annual International Symposium will host a pitch competition for a chance to win $10,000 that will support novel regenerative rehabilitation research directions, a clinical special interest group, and student and trainee engagement opportunities. Furthermore, to promote diversity and inclusion within the regenerative rehabilitation community, Regen Rehab '24 is awarding over $20,000 in travel and diversity grants to support graduate students, medical fellows, medical residents, predoctoral fellows, and junior investigators from all walks of life. The deadline to apply for travel and diversity grants awarded through Regen Rehab '24 is January 15, 2024.

Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital's Regen Rehab '24 is a Harvard Medical School accredited continuing medical education course. In support of improving patient care, Harvard Medical School is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team. The Harvard Medical School designates this live activity for a maximum of 11.50 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity. The course is designed to meet the following American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) / Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Educational (ACGME) competencies: Medical Knowledge. This course is designed to meet the following Institute of Medicine Core Competencies: Employee Evidence-Based Practice.

Registration is now open, and early bird discounts are available until January 15, 2024. Do not miss the opportunity to be a part of this milestone event. For more information about Regen Rehab '24 please visit the event website: https://ar3t.pitt.edu/symposium/, to register for Regen Rehab '24, the 10th Annual International Symposium on Regenerative Rehabilitation, please visit the registration page: https://cmecatalog.hms.harvard.edu/symposium-regenerative-rehabilitation.

About Alliance for Regenerative Rehabilitation Research & Training (AR3T): AR3T is an alliance of institutions whose participating researchers provide educational resources, expert consultations, and research opportunities to expand scientific knowledge, expertise, and methodologies across the domains of rehabilitation science and regenerative medicine. AR3T is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Medical Rehabilitation Research Resource Network (MR3). Funding for the Alliance for Regenerative Rehabilitation Research and Training is supported by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health & Human Development (NICHD) and the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) of the National Institutes of Health under award number P2CHD086843. For more information about AR3T visit: https://ar3t.pitt.edu/symposium/.

About Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital: Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital is a world leader in advanced rehabilitation treatment and research – serving the greater Boston region and beyond. With three inpatient hospitals, a skilled nursing facility and outpatient centers across eastern Massachusetts, our leading medical professionals, clinicians, and researchers will help you through your most challenging journey, so you can be the best version of yourself. For more information about Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, please visit https://spauldingrehab.org/

