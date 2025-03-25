SPAX® Earns ICC-ES Evaluation Report for Expanded Selection of Structural Fasteners for Mass Timber Applications

"The SPAX team is proud to expand its selection of code-compliant structural fasteners through our latest ICC-Evaluation Report." -- Matthew Smith, Director of Product Management, ALTENLOH, BRINCK & CO Post this

The ICC-ES Evaluation Report offers independent verification for builders, engineers and code officials, confirming that SPAX structural fasteners comply with rigorous performance and safety standards. Through extensive testing and manufacturing quality assessments, the ICC-ES ensures that SPAX fastening solutions meet or exceed industry standards for strength, durability, and reliability in structural applications.

"The SPAX team is proud to expand its selection of code-compliant structural fasteners through our latest ICC-Evaluation Report," said Matthew Smith, Director of Product Management, ALTENLOH, BRINCK & CO. "The ICC-ES report solidifies our commitment to providing code-compliant, high-performance fastening solutions that streamline installation, while ensuring long-term structural integrity and meeting the highest industry standards."

Learn more at SPAX Engineered Fasteners. Also, SPAX will showcase its products at the International Mass Timber Conference in Portland Oregon, March 25 - 27, 2025.

About SPAX & TRUFAST

SPAX and TRUFAST products are proudly made in the USA and Germany with the technical knowledge and experience of Altenloh, Brinck & Co. (ABC), which dates back over two centuries. Precision engineering, meticulous fabrication, and rigorous testing positions ABC as a market leader in domestic and international fastener manufacturing. ABC's SPAX and TRUFAST brands feature trusted engineered product lines that are uniquely focused. For structural wood connections, SPAX has amplified the craft of professionals in European mass timber projects for years and is starting to service the North American market with a wide selection of diameters, lengths, and thread and head styles. Similarly, TRUFAST offers many innovative products for today's complex roof and wall building envelopes. A partner-centric approach makes ABC's SPAX and TRUFAST brands able to deliver the best for customers who demand the most.

Media Contact

Maureen Murray, SPAX Engineered Fasteners, 973-713-7367, [email protected], https://spax.us/

