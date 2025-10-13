SPAX® Engineered Fasteners Wins 2025 Pro Tool Innovation Award (PTIA) for POWERTRIM® Finishing Trim Screws

"POWERTRIM screws provide contractors with a smarter alternative to nails and adhesives, combining clean aesthetics with excellent performance." -- Robert Knecht, Senior Marketing Manager Post this

"The Pro Tool Innovation Awards exist to honor the best of the best," said Clint DeBoer, General Manager for the PTIA. "We are thrilled to see the level of innovation this year, especially with so much stiff competition. This awards program continues to showcase the cutting edge of product development, and each winner truly exemplifies what the awards stand for."

"Recognition from the Pro Tool Innovation Awards for POWERTRIM screws highlights the innovation SPAX brings to specialty fastening applications," said Robert Knecht, Senior Marketing Manager for SPAX. "POWERTRIM screws provide contractors with a smarter alternative to nails and adhesives, combining clean aesthetics with excellent performance."

SPAX POWERTRIM screws feature a unique 4CUT™ point that drives easily into wood, composites and PVC without pre-drilling and without damaging the material. A T-STAR plus drive within the head provides secure bit engagement. POWERTRIM screws also feature patented thread serrations and a reverse double thread designed specifically for PVC, pulling shavings back into the hole to eliminate bulging and pigtails for a more professional, flush finish.

Made from carbon steel, POWERTRIM screws feature SPAX's exclusive white and yellow HCR® (High Corrosion Resistance) dual-barrier coating.

See the complete list of winners under Accessories & Fasteners at: https://protoolinnovationawards.com/winners/2025-pro-tool-innovation-awards/accessories/

Learn more about SPAX at http://www.spax.us.

About SPAX & TRUFAST

SPAX and TRUFAST products are proudly made in the USA and Germany with the technical knowledge and experience of Altenloh, Brinck & Co. (ABC), which dates back over two centuries. Precision engineering, meticulous fabrication, and rigorous testing positions ABC as a market leader in domestic and international fastener manufacturing. ABC's SPAX and TRUFAST brands feature trusted engineered product lines that are uniquely focused. For structural wood connections, SPAX has amplified the craft of professionals in European mass timber projects for years and is starting to service the North American market with a wide selection of diameters, lengths, and thread and head styles. Similarly, TRUFAST offers many innovative products for today's complex roof and wall building envelopes. A partner-centric approach makes ABC's SPAX and TRUFAST brands able to deliver the best for customers who demand the most.

Media Contact

Maureen Murray, SPAX Engineered Fasteners, 973-713-7367

SOURCE SPAX Engineered Fasteners