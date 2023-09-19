SPCA International selects Moore as fundraising agency of record

Moore to optimize the organization's fundraising potential with innovative data technology and comprehensive omnichannel strategy.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company, is proud to announce that SPCA International has selected the company to guide its direct marketing efforts as fundraising agency of record. The company has tapped its agency division, Edge Direct, to lead the omnichannel solution to advance the SPCA International mission as a global animal rescue organization.

Moore will leverage its suite of platform products and services including creative, data, digital, media, production and response management to implement a constituent-driven strategy for SPCA International. Focusing on data-driven solutions, Moore will provide SPCA International with critical, timely and accurate strategies to guide growth across fundraising channels.

"We are honored to be entrusted with supporting the important and impactful mission of SPCA International," said Ryan Katz, president of Edge Direct division at Moore. "We will be partnering with SPCA International on a bold approach to implementing a direct response fundraising program that raises critical funds to help stop the abuse and suffering of animals through programs that serve both animals and their human caretakers."

SPCA International is dedicated to promoting animal welfare through its comprehensive programs and outreach. These initiatives encompass Shelter Support, which provides essential resources and assistance to local and international shelters; Education Programs that promote awareness and responsible pet ownership; Patriot Pets, reuniting U.S. service members with the cats and dogs they befriended on deployment; Apollo's Aid, supporting U.S. military and refugee families; and Veterinary Aid, supplying essential medical resources to clinics and shelters. With the invaluable assistance of their compassionate supporters, SPCA International is able to significantly improve the lives of animals worldwide.

"We look forward to working with Moore to renew our program approach that maximizes long-term progression and revenue," said Anne Abbot, Director of Development at SPCA International. "The comprehensive strategy across Moore channels will help us elevate our donor retention, engage new audiences and extend our mission awareness of safeguarding animals across the globe."

"We are thrilled to leverage the full power of Moore data, digital, media, production and response management solutions to increase support for SPCA International so they can help more animals," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer at Moore. "By implementing an omnichannel strategy for SPCA International, we will be able to analyze the entire data cycle and provide them with expedited outcomes, enabling informed decisions to enhance their results."

With a proven track record of success and a commitment to innovation, Moore is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in North America serving the nonprofit industry. For more information about the products and services offered by Moore, visit wearemoore.com.

About SPCA International

SPCA International is a global animal welfare organization with a mission that is simple, but vast: to advance the safety and well-being of animals. Through outreach, rescue and education programs, SPCA International spearheads lifesaving initiatives and assists grassroots animal activists worldwide. Visit us at spcai.org.

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. We are an innovation led company of 5,000 people that is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in North America serving the nonprofit industry with clients across education, association, political and commercial sectors.

Moore combines our strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide clients with strategy, creative, production, media, data, response management and analytic services. Our omnichannel solutions are powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepens constituent relationships and creates transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

