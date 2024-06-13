Speakers and Sessions Announced for the "TSCA Reform -- Eight Years Later" Conference, Presented by B&C, ELI, and the GWU Milken Institute School of Public Health

Join ELI, Bergeson & Campbell, P.C., the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, leading experts, and distinguished speakers for a robust exploration of the issues and regulations surrounding TSCA. Post this

Register now to attend in person or virtually the complimentary "TSCA Reform — Eight Years Later" conference, presented by Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®), the Environmental Law Institute (ELI), and the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. Panelists will dive into key hot topics, including chemical prioritization and risk evaluation, risk management, new chemical review, Section 21 petitions and other Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) provisions available to third parties, and much more.

Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credit will be offered in Vermont and Pennsylvania for in-person participants only; full CLE information is available on the registration page. Registration to attend in person will close on June 21, 2024, or when capacity is reached. Virtual registration will close on June 25, 2024.

Full Agenda (subject to change):

8:00 a.m. – 8:05 a.m.

Welcome

Madison Calhoun, Senior Manager, Educational Programs, Environmental Law Institute

8:05 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Hot Topics Panel: TSCA Administrative and Judicial Litigation: Much Going On!

TSCA is the subject of significant administrative and judicial litigation. Inhance Technologies raises serious implications for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) regulation of significant new uses under TSCA Section 5. TSCA Section 4 orders are being litigated, the final Section 6 risk management rule for asbestos is being challenged, as are other aspects of EPA's implementation of Lautenberg. This panel will feature a spirited discussion of these disputes and the implications of their resolution.

9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Keynote Address

Michal Ilana Freedhoff, Ph.D., Assistant Administrator, Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP), EPA

9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Panel 1: Risk Management

EPA's issuance of its first-ever risk management rule is a significant achievement and offers important insights into how EPA defines the "extent necessary" to control unreasonable risks, under what circumstances EPA will not seek to ban a chemical use, what issues are likely to be litigated, and much more. This panel will discuss the risk management rule and its implications.

Karyn M. Schmidt , Senior Director, Regulatory & Scientific Affairs, American Chemistry Council, Moderator

, Senior Director, Regulatory & Scientific Affairs, American Chemistry Council, Moderator MaryAnn Hoff , Global Director Advocacy, EHS & Product Stewardship, PPG

, Global Director Advocacy, EHS & Product Stewardship, PPG Jonathan Kalmuss-Katz , Supervising Senior Attorney, Earthjustice

, Supervising Senior Attorney, Earthjustice Eileen Murphy , Ph.D., Director, Existing Chemicals Risk Management Division, EPA

11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Panel 2: Risk Evaluation and the Supporting Role Sections 4 and 8 Play

EPA has been busy refining its chemical prioritization and risk evaluation processes to ensure its decisions are informed by available data and new data are generated under Section 4. This panel will consider these revised processes; the role and extent of peer review; the utility and timing of Section 4 test rules; the disposition of chemicals remaining on the 2014 Work Plan Chemicals list; and much more.

Reproductive Health and the Environment

1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Panel 3: New Chemical Review

EPA continues to revise its new chemical review process. This panel will discuss the latest updates, whether challenges are being addressed and how, whether review times are being diminished, and much more.

3:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Panel 4: Shaping the Agenda: Section 21 Citizens' Petitions and Other Mechanisms Influencing Priority Setting

Citizens' petitions under TSCA Section 21 are increasingly playing a prominent role in influencing EPA's policy and regulatory priorities. Other mechanisms are also being used to revisit EPA's priorities. This panel will discuss the utility of these mechanisms, how they are impacting EPA's regulatory agenda, and other opportunities for citizen engagement.

4:15 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Concluding Remarks and Adjournment

Jordan Diamond, President, Environmental Law Institute

