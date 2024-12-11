Spearhead Global Partners with Vetreria Etrusca to Transform the Glass Bottle Packaging Landscape for Spirits and Adult Beverage Industry

Vetreria Etrusca, a leader in Italian glass bottle craftsmanship and progressive design, is the latest addition to Spearhead Global's Pioneer Program. Spearhead Global and Vetreria Etrusca have launched a cutting-edge co-branded catalog and commitment to R&D investment.
YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spearhead Global is excited to announce that Vetreria Etrusca (VE) has joined its exclusive Pioneer Program—an elite group of carefully selected partner suppliers committed to innovation, sustainability, and excellence. This groundbreaking collaboration opens the door to expanded opportunities, bringing clients a wider range of high-quality glass bottles, cutting-edge designs, and a reliable supply chain. Together, Spearhead Global and VE are ready to transform the packaging landscape for the spirits and adult beverage industries through innovative solutions that help brands stand apart in today's competitive market.
"We have been searching for exactly the right Pioneer supplier to deliver innovation and excellence in custom glass bottle solutions for spirits clients and are thrilled to announce our partnership with Vetreria Etrusca," said Heather Fritzsche, CEO of Spearhead Global. "Our new co-branded catalog offers a beautiful range of eco-friendly glass bottle designs that epitomize the finesse and distinction of Italian craftsmanship. Through this collaboration, spirits clients can finally have it all: namely, exquisite packaging designs that drive lasting brand identity with the benefits of the latest environmental standards, enhanced production efficiency and a secure supply chain."
More Opportunities, Elevated Innovation, and Global Reach
The new collaboration combines Spearhead's deep expertise in custom packaging with VE's mastery of Italian glass manufacturing, delivering a powerful combination of creative freedom, technical excellence, and sustainable solutions. Spearhead will work closely with VE to build their growing spirits and adult beverage bottle portfolio, continuing to expand their shared catalog tailored to evolving market trends and consumer preferences.
By joining forces, Spearhead and VE are unlocking new growth opportunities, bringing a wider selection of glass packaging to clients worldwide that value beauty, functionality, and environmental responsibility. The partnership also emphasizes co-investment in R&D, including a focus on delivering custom bottle designs that integrate seamlessly with production lines to address ongoing concerns like fill efficiency.
A Secure and Sustainable Supply Chain founded on Italian Craftsmanship
In response to global supply chain concerns, this collaboration eliminates risks tied to sourcing from volatile regions by adding a secure Italian production hub to Spearhead's global network. With VE's environmentally friendly manufacturing at the core, clients benefit from premium glass packaging produced in a factory powered by renewable energy and committed to water recycling and waste reduction practices. By incorporating high levels of recycled glass in every bottle, VE offers sustainable solutions without compromising on quality, making this partnership a perfect fit for eco-conscious brands.
Spearhead Global's Pioneer Program: A New Way to Build the Future Together
Spearheads' Pioneer Program is designed to foster symbiotic relationships with visionary partners who share a passion for innovation and sustainability. As part of this elite group, VE will collaborate closely with Spearhead to co-develop products, share insights, and accelerate time-to-market for exclusive, game-changing packaging solutions.
"Our Pioneer Program isn't just about relationships—it's about building something bigger together," Fritzsche said. "With Vetreria Etrusca on board, we are expanding what's possible in glass packaging, and the opportunities we can now offer our clients are endless. We are stronger together and excited to lead the industry into a new era of innovation and design."
With this exciting new collaboration, Spearhead and VE are ready to elevate the industry with expanded opportunities, bold designs, and sustainable packaging solutions. For more information, contact: Helen Gregory, [email protected]
About Vetreria Etrusca (VE)
Vetreria Etrusca is a family-run manufacturing business with over a century of experience in producing glass containers, designed and made in Italy. Their heritage is built on high-quality products and long-standing relationships with clients, nurtured over generations. Vetreria Etrusca delivers an optimal balance between technical solutions and creativity to satisfy the needs of its clients. With deep roots in sustainable production, its eco-conscious facility incorporates renewable energy and waste reduction practices. The company takes pride in how its bottles showcase the uniqueness of clients' products, with customization as a core value—whether by adding branding to existing designs or creating entirely new ones. Vetreria Etrusca's bottles are available in three distinctive colors: extra white flint, Mezzobianco, and Verdetrusco®, meticulously crafted to produce truly unique pieces that enhance the distinctiveness of their clients' products.
About Spearhead Global
Spearhead Global is a leader in innovative packaging solutions, committed to driving sustainability, creativity, and operational excellence across the spirits and adult beverage markets. With production facilities in India, Mexico, China, and now Italy, Spearhead ensures a reliable, diversified supply chain free from geopolitical risks. Through its exclusive Pioneer Program, Spearhead builds close, collaborative partnerships with select suppliers to accelerate innovation and co-create the future of packaging.
