Spearhead Global Partners with Vetreria Etrusca to Transform the Glass Bottle Packaging Landscape for Spirits and Adult Beverage Industry

"We have been searching for exactly the right Pioneer supplier to deliver innovation and excellence in custom glass bottle solutions for spirits clients and are thrilled to announce our partnership with Vetreria Etrusca," said Heather Fritzsche, CEO of Spearhead Global. Post this

More Opportunities, Elevated Innovation, and Global Reach

The new collaboration combines Spearhead's deep expertise in custom packaging with VE's mastery of Italian glass manufacturing, delivering a powerful combination of creative freedom, technical excellence, and sustainable solutions. Spearhead will work closely with VE to build their growing spirits and adult beverage bottle portfolio, continuing to expand their shared catalog tailored to evolving market trends and consumer preferences.

By joining forces, Spearhead and VE are unlocking new growth opportunities, bringing a wider selection of glass packaging to clients worldwide that value beauty, functionality, and environmental responsibility. The partnership also emphasizes co-investment in R&D, including a focus on delivering custom bottle designs that integrate seamlessly with production lines to address ongoing concerns like fill efficiency.

A Secure and Sustainable Supply Chain founded on Italian Craftsmanship

In response to global supply chain concerns, this collaboration eliminates risks tied to sourcing from volatile regions by adding a secure Italian production hub to Spearhead's global network. With VE's environmentally friendly manufacturing at the core, clients benefit from premium glass packaging produced in a factory powered by renewable energy and committed to water recycling and waste reduction practices. By incorporating high levels of recycled glass in every bottle, VE offers sustainable solutions without compromising on quality, making this partnership a perfect fit for eco-conscious brands.

Spearhead Global's Pioneer Program: A New Way to Build the Future Together

Spearheads' Pioneer Program is designed to foster symbiotic relationships with visionary partners who share a passion for innovation and sustainability. As part of this elite group, VE will collaborate closely with Spearhead to co-develop products, share insights, and accelerate time-to-market for exclusive, game-changing packaging solutions.

"Our Pioneer Program isn't just about relationships—it's about building something bigger together," Fritzsche said. "With Vetreria Etrusca on board, we are expanding what's possible in glass packaging, and the opportunities we can now offer our clients are endless. We are stronger together and excited to lead the industry into a new era of innovation and design."

With this exciting new collaboration, Spearhead and VE are ready to elevate the industry with expanded opportunities, bold designs, and sustainable packaging solutions. For more information, contact: Helen Gregory, [email protected]

About Vetreria Etrusca (VE)

Vetreria Etrusca is a family-run manufacturing business with over a century of experience in producing glass containers, designed and made in Italy. Their heritage is built on high-quality products and long-standing relationships with clients, nurtured over generations. Vetreria Etrusca delivers an optimal balance between technical solutions and creativity to satisfy the needs of its clients. With deep roots in sustainable production, its eco-conscious facility incorporates renewable energy and waste reduction practices. The company takes pride in how its bottles showcase the uniqueness of clients' products, with customization as a core value—whether by adding branding to existing designs or creating entirely new ones. Vetreria Etrusca's bottles are available in three distinctive colors: extra white flint, Mezzobianco, and Verdetrusco®, meticulously crafted to produce truly unique pieces that enhance the distinctiveness of their clients' products.

About Spearhead Global

Spearhead Global is a leader in innovative packaging solutions, committed to driving sustainability, creativity, and operational excellence across the spirits and adult beverage markets. With production facilities in India, Mexico, China, and now Italy, Spearhead ensures a reliable, diversified supply chain free from geopolitical risks. Through its exclusive Pioneer Program, Spearhead builds close, collaborative partnerships with select suppliers to accelerate innovation and co-create the future of packaging.

