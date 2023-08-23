SpearMC featured in 2023 Gartner Market Guide for OCI Professional and Managed Services

"For the third year in a row, being named by Gartner as a 2023 Representative Vendor is an honor," says SpearMC President Marcus Bode. "This recognition reinforces our team's commitment to delivering the best PeopleSoft-on-Oracle cloud solutions to clients across the country." Tweet this

In addition to recognizing SpearMC as a Representative Vendor, the 2023 Gartner Market Guide specifically highlighted our PeopleSoft specialization, industry domain expertise and domestic management team.

Since 2004, SpearMC has specialized in helping public sector, healthcare, non-profit and higher education institutions unlock their true potential. Along the way, our team has enjoyed working with growing, mid-size firms and some of the largest organizations in the country, helping each one solve the unique challenges they are facing. With our deep knowledge of PeopleSoft applications, managed services and training, our customers know they can count on us for consistent, superior service and real ROI.

About SpearMC:

Our mission is to provide superior services, solutions and training to customers running PeopleSoft applications. Our team delivers relevant solutions and the highest levels of professional services with a personal touch. We believe in integrity, profitability, thought leadership, delivering value to our customers and fostering cultural diversity.

